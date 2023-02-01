Complaints regarding late-night noise emanating from Browns Socialhouse in Newport Village were discussed at Port Moody council on Jan. 24.
The owners have applied for a permit to allow them to construct a new awning over a portion of the restaurant’s outdoor patio.
While no one at council voiced concerns over granting the permit, some were worried it could disturb residential neighbours who are already wary of noise from the establishment.
Coun. Kyla Knowles said that the city had heard complaints from the community that noise continues into the late evening, sometimes past 11 p.m. She said some have claimed the restaurant is not abiding by the terms of their liquor licence.
“If that is the case, then I would have some concern,” Knowles said. ‘It would get worse.”
Regardless of the city’s permit approval, the city should follow up with the liquor control branch about the licence details to make sure they are compliant, said Mayor Meghan Lahti.
Staff were asked whether the new design would mitigate any of the noise coming from the outdoor area.
The extension of the awning would provide a solid roof over a southern portion of the patio, but the patio would still open around the sides. Staff speculated that sound could be lessened to units directly above the patio, but noted the proposed awning only covers half outside seating area.
Coun. Diana Dilworth said Browns is a popular business in the community and its management would certainly be hearing from city, adding the restaurant also plays music outside during the day.
“I think the message going back to the owners and management is there definitively needs to be a hard stop on noise,” Dilworth said.
Dilworth also noted that lighting shown in the design plans for the awning could add to light pollution, suggesting that staff include a condition that it be switched off by 11 p.m.
Staff said the city also has bylaws that regulate sound levels, and they could follow up with their enforcement officers if it appears the restaurant is operating outside its parameters.