West Lincoln Public Library is inviting the community out for a day of hands-on activities in Smithville to celebrate its MakerSpace's official launch.
Visitors can try on a virtual reality headset, and library staff will showcase how to use a 3D printer and sewing and embroidery machines.
“West Lincoln Public Library’s MakerSpace is a place where people can come together to create with technology,” said Sarah Nicholson, supervisor of West Lincoln Public Library programs. “We want our library users to learn new skills, think creatively, and be able to use our technology and equipment to come up with do-it-yourself solutions.”
The new space features a Cricut Maker 3, Ultimaker 3D Printer, sewing and embroidery machines, green screen, button maker and digital converters
Vanessa Holm, West Lincoln Public Library’s CEO, said the MakerSpace offers community members a chance to create custom clothing, jewelry, mugs, decals and even toys.
“There are so many possibilities at West Lincoln’s MakerSpace. Library users are able to explore their interests through hands-on, creative technologies,” Holm said.
The launch event happens on Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with several activities planned throughout the day in the space. Light refreshments will be provided for those with an appetite for creativity.
The celebrations continue on Feb. 20 as part of the many activities happening across the township on Family Day.
The West Lincoln Library, located at 177 West St., will continue its MakerSpace showcase from 1 to 5 p.m. with more staff-led demonstrations like software tutorials to in-person projects.
