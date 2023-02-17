WALKERTON – In local PJHL action, the Walkerton Capitals bounced back from a 7-3 defeat at the hands of the seventh-place Goderich Flyers on Feb. 11, to win 5-4 in Hanover the next afternoon against the second-place Barons.
The Feb. 11 game saw the Flyers take an early lead in the first period with goals by Owen Shore from Iain MacIsaac and Tyson Merner, and Ethan Pearce from Bryce Lee and Tayden Hannivan.
The Caps tied the score briefly in the second period – Sam Shakes from Graham Gateman and Tyler Ewald, and Ewald on the power play from Gateman and Keegan Fischer. But Goderich regained the lead with a goal by Riley Kuepfer from Jack Stecho and Ayden Hakkers.
Goderich continued scoring in the third period with four goals to Walkerton’s one – scoring for Goderich were Kuepfer from Hannivan and Hakkers, Pearce on the power play from Stecho and Shore, Shore from MacIasaac and Lee, and Pearce from Kuepfer and Hannivan. Walkerton’s goal was by Ethan Kerr from Aiden Mead and Kyle Durrer.
This put Walkerton in the division’s basement by a point, but not for long.
Whether it was the loss to Goderich motivating Walkerton, or the fact Hanover was still tired from the 6-1 victory over Wingham Friday night, the Caps started off strong Sunday afternoon, claiming a three-goal lead – Gateman from Durrer and Shakes, Shakes from Gateman and Owen Tichbourne, and Ewald from Trevor Fischer. Hanover’s Nick Garrett scored unassisted, but Walkerton made it 4-1 before the end of the period with another goal by Ewald, this one on an assist from Keegan Fischer.
The Barons scored once in the second period – a power-play goal by Nick Freiburger from Cohen McIsaac and Drayton Howell.
Then came the third period. To rephrase a famous line, the Caps almost managed to snatch defeat from certain victory. The Barons scored twice to tie the score – Payton McIsaac from Ryan Colquhoun and Harrison Farrugia, and Jonah White from Payton McIsaac and Dylan Richardson. However, with mere seconds on the clock, Walkerton’s Shakes scored on assists from Spencer Maddock and Jett Morningstar for a 5-4 win.
Mount Forest has a firm hold on first place in the North Pollock Division with 57 points. Hanover has 50, Mitchell 48, Wingham 45, Kincardine 38, Walkerton 12, and Goderich 11.