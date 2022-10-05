ERIN — Rob Smith pitched himself as the experienced mayoral candidate for the Town of Erin at an all-candidates event, while Michael Dehn pitched himself as the mayoral candidate frustrated with the status quo.
The debate was held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Erin on Tuesday evening. Candidates for mayor, councilllor, county councillor, and Upper Grand District School Board trustee spoke to the audience of an estimated 150 people.
Dehn expressed his dismay at the way things are and attributed ongoing problems of affordability.
“I’m here because I’m not happy with the way things have been going. In the past, if you look at the last time when I ran it was all about affordability. And we have lots of people who have been here multi-generations who’re having a harder time living in this community,” Dehn said.
Smith saw a bright future for the community but emphasized that it will take an experienced leader to get there.
“When I think of future, I think of the type of community my two boys will grow up in and ensuring we build a strong community for the next generation is important and experience is needed to get there,” Smith said.
Smith went on to explain that he has the experience of having been a councillor and that that position allowed him to learn how government works and how a government can get things accomplished.
“Having served for eight years on town council, I have the experience needed to successfully serve as mayor. I understand government and I can get things done,” Smith said.
“I’ve learned a great deal on the way government does work,” Smith said.
However, Dehn noted that his experience in business prepared him to work in government. He also spoke of his ability to understand money and spending as a skill he would use as mayor.
“I know how to run businesses and running the business of the town I can help out with. I have the ability to look at those financial statements and figure out where we’re spending money, how we’re spending money, and how we can improve that,” Dehn said.
The mayoral candidates were asked how they would work with the county in a way that is favourable for Erin.
Smith said that the county benefits from Erin’s taxes so Erin can demand more from the county.
“I think we can leverage the county a fair bit right now because we are, you know, one of the major players on their tax roll. If we do well, they do well. So we can actually get a whole lot more,” Smith said.
Whereas, Dehn said that there needs to be change in the relationship between the county and Erin.
“I just kind of feel frustrated that the money is being decided in Guelph at the county office but it’s being spent here and residents don’t have a say in it and I’d like that to change,” Dehn said.
The election Oct. 24.
Jesse Gault is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.