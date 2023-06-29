Officials from Limerick Township and Tudor and Cashel Township issued reminders at their last council meeting and on their Facebook page respectively, that the total fire ban is still in place and that the area is under a Restricted Fire Zone issued by the MNDMNRF, and that the ban will not be lifted until the RFZ is lifted when the Minister deems it safe to do so, at his discretion. The RFZ is active until further notice.
At their meeting on June 19, Limerick Township council heard from Fire Chief Greg Maxwell, who suggested that the minimum municipal fine for having an open air fire during the total fire ban that is currently on be increased to $500, or even higher, as there were some people who still had open air fires during the ban. Council discussed it and ultimately decided that an even higher fine would be appropriate, at $1,000 minimum fine. Under their updated fire service fee bylaw, 2023-20, passed on June 19, the minimum fine for an open air fire during a total fire ban is $1,000 and the maximum fine is $5,000. There are also the costs associated with fighting any fire that arises from an open-air fire started during this ban, which could go into thousands of dollars more. The full bylaw can be viewed at www.limerick.ca/news-notices/update-fire-bylaw-2023-20/.
Even with these municipal fines for not adhering to the total fire ban, there are also consequences for ignoring the RTZ put in place by the province due to the dry conditions; a $25,000 fine, three months in jail and financial responsibility for any costs incurred fighting the resultant forest fire.
The RFZ is an order by the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry under the Forest Fires Prevention Act that restricts the use of any open fires in a specific area of the province. The current RFZ was enacted because of the extreme fire situation and hazard that northern and central Ontario have been facing, and is a temporary measure to negate preventable fires caused by humans while conditions remain perilous for forest and landscape fires.
Under the RFZ, portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth but with extreme caution, and all burning permits are suspended. Even with the rains that have occurred, lightning often comes with it, and can ignite a fire under the forest floor, and according to the province, once the weather dries up, winds pick up and temperatures rebound, those holdover lightning fires can appear up to a week later.
According to www.ontario.ca/page/forest-fires, there have been 279 fires so far this year, compared to just 87 fires last year, and a 10-year average of 207 forest fires.
Tudor and Cashel Township also had a message posted on their Facebook page from their Fire Chief Jason Gear on June 20, about the RFZ and municipal fire ban, advising residents that although they were getting some rain in areas, others are not, and to adhere to the fire ban.
“Even with the heavy rain, it runs away and does not penetrate the ground floor. Areas are still very dry. Please obey the restriction put in place by the province to mitigate risk. Area 29 and 36 covers all of Madoc Township and Tudor and Cashel [as well as Limerick Township and Bancroft]. Provincial fire bans supersede municipal bans,” he says. “Fines for burning can be $25,000 and time in jail. Thank you.”