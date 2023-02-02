Mohawk Council of Kahnawake executive operations officer Alan John Rice said earlier this week that further inflation-assistance benefits are coming regularly and will be topped up with extra payouts, but that MCK authorities do not yet know exactly how much they will be able to dole out.
Rice said it’s extremely likely that the MCK will hand out extra inflation-benefits payments to community members who are on social assistance monthly for the near future, and that those payments would likely be bolstered by other payouts.
“It’s a possibility,” he said. “I can’t say for sure, however. Budgets are being submitted this week and we hope to know more next week.”
Rice said it’s very likely the payouts will resemble what those who are on social assistance saw in January, with $200 going to every single person with an extra $100 for each dependent.
In addition, extra payments are “very likely” and will probably be earmarked, possibly for winter clothing purchases or otherwise, Rice noted.
“Of course, people can choose to spend their money on whatever they want to spend it on, despite what it’s earmarked for,” he said.
The inflation-benefit assistance funding comes from Indigenous Services Canada.