When Roopa Johny and Paul Sunny welcomed their second child into the world, they wrote their way into West Lincoln Memorial Hospital's record books.
That's because their child, Jonathan, was the first baby that West Lincoln Memorial Hospital (WLMH) delivered since full labour services returned after a nine-month hiatus due to the pandemic and ongoing staffing challenges.
Services returned on Oct. 3, and at 1:41 p.m. that day, the hospital celebrated the arrival of Jonathan Paul Sunny, the first baby delivered since the return.
Parents Johny and Sunny live in Smithville and were happy to be able to deliver the baby at WLMH rather than travelling to St. Catharines. Johny was thrilled with the care she received at WLMH.
“I had a really good experience,” she said. “The staff were super welcoming… I got special care.”
Even though giving birth is never easy, Johny said the staff guided her through the process every step of the way.
“They were super supportive,” she said. “Even after the delivery, every time I called them, they were there.”
She delivered her eldest son Thomas at a larger hospital but preferred the experience at WLMH because of the more attentive focus she received.
“I was just like one among the patients there, but here (at WLMH) I felt like a special patient,” she said.
Johny wasn’t even supposed to give birth at WLMH, since her due date was Sept. 28, before the labour services returned. She was instead directed to St. Catharines and had her route planned and bags packed.
However, her delivery was late and by the time she was induced on Oct. 3, the labour operations had resumed at WLMH and she delivered there.
She said being able to deliver closer to home made it easier for her and her family.
“I was always tense about the drive (to St. Catharines) because if it’s an emergency then… we were confused about how we were going to reach the hospital (in time),” she said. “Getting the chance to deliver close to home was a huge relief.”
Services were temporarily redirected on Dec. 14, 2021 when consecutive COVID outbreaks closed all units at the sites to new admissions, said a spokesperson for Hamilton Health Sciences.
However, returning the delivery services in spring was prevented by factors including physician coverage, staffing challenges and the ongoing pandemic, said the spokesperson.
Oct. 3 also marked the return of the Lincoln Community Midwives to WLMH. For a time during the temporary arrangements, they split their time between WLMH and Niagara Health before moving full-time to Niagara due to logistical challenges.
“We tried working between the two hospital sites for a while, but it was not working well. There are logistical challenges when working between two different hospitals [sites and systems] each with their own processes,” said Pilar Chapman, midwifery site lead for WLMH.
“There are also concerns around moving patients in labour or with the possibility of being in labour when the changeover between hospitals happened. Most importantly, patients were stressed about the situation and we just decided to stay at Niagara Health until we could come back 100 per cent of the time.”
But now the midwives are excited to return to the Grimsby hospital.
“We are all really excited to be coming back to WLMH," said Chapman. “It feels like we are returning to our roots while being able to build the future of the program at the same time.”
Midwives have historically attended around 15 to 20 per cent of births at WLMH. The hospital is a level 1B unit, meaning it is a low-risk birthing centre, so it is a natural fit for the midwife team.
Now that labour services have returned, it is expected that WLMH will deliver around 750 babies over the next year, in line with the historical average of around 700 to 800 babies per year at the site.