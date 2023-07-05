Is a spate of hate rearing its head in Chatham-Kent?
Twice during June's national Pride Month – Pride flags were stolen from school flag poles in West Kent. The first theft occurred at Tilbury District High School sometime between June 16 to 19, with the second taking place at Wheatley Area Public School the weekend of June 24-25.
In another Pride flag flap, threats were made against the principal and property of Blenheim District High School regarding the flying of the Pride flag which was raised at the school May 17. According to Chatham-Kent police, a 51-year-old Chatham man was cautioned about comments he made in relation to flying the Pride flag.
There's more.
Earlier this month sometime overnight June 20 to 21, a suspect, or suspects, painted swastikas on vehicles, business doors and signs in South Chatham. The incidents occurred overnight between June 20 and June 21 in the areas of Keil Drive South, Baldoon Road and Park Avenue.
One of the alleged culprits was caught on video and the Chatham-Kent Police Service has released images to the public in an attempt to pin down their identity.
No arrests had been made in relation to any of the incidents by press time.
Sgt. Lynette Hodder, who serves as the equity, diversity and inclusion co-ordinator for CKPS, said she's extremely concerned about the hate-motivated crimes.
"I am deeply troubled by the recent incidents involving local Pride flags and related incidents across Ontario," Hodder said in a statement. "These acts of hate and intolerance are unacceptable and have no place in our society.
"The Pride flag represents inclusivity and acceptance," she added, noting it's important to "stand together as a community to condemn these actions. We must work together to create a safe and welcoming environment for all community members. The Chatham-Kent Police Service is committed to promoting equity, diversity and inclusion, and we will continue to work with our community partners to ensure everyone feels safe and valued."
Rebecca Haskell-Thomas, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent's coordinator of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice, also expressed dismay over the events.
"Respect and inclusivity are core values of the Municipality of Chatham-Kent," Haskell-Thomas said in a statement. "Every community member deserves to feel safe and valued. Acts intentionally targeting 2SLGBTQIA+, or any other community, are not just disappointing, they are intolerant. They do not align with our values and they hurt our whole community."
Both the Lambton Kent District School Board and the St. Clair Catholic District School Board fly the Pride flag below Canada's Maple Leaf at all schools across the district.
In previously published reports, mention was made of a Facebook post by North Kent Coun. Rhonda Jubenville in regard to the Blenheim incident. On her personal Facebook page, the councillor posted a photo of the high school property where the two flags are being flown together.
In the post, Jubenville suggested that any flag flown under the Canadian flag is improper and urged people to contact the school to make their feelings known. But when contacted after the incident, Jubenville said she did not think her post was responsible for the man's action.
Anyone with any information that could help solve these crimes is invited to contact investigating officer Const. Alexis Masse at alexisma@chatham-kent.ca, or call 519-436-6600. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.