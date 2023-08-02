Concerns about the structural integrity of a community hub in the Village of Rockyford has prompted village council to temporarily close the facility in the interest of public safety.
Rockyford Mayor Darcy Burke called a special meeting of council on Wednesday, July 26 to discuss the future of its community hub, Prairie Ridge Park.
“Even with the limited rain we have had, the roof has had some leaks,” explains Mayor Burke.
This leaking has resulted in portions of the roof becoming saturated, and there has been some sagging which has also caused some cracks in the walls of the affected areas. In the interest of public safety, council decided to stop public access for the time being.
The community hub was located in the former Rockyford School, which closed its doors to students in 2016. It was acquired by the village the following year and has since served as a multi-purpose community hub.
“There’s a lot of history in there, a lot of sentimental value and memories,” he says, noting the gymnasium has murals from various classes when the facility operated as a school.
Several user groups currently utilize the facility, including a playschool and sports groups, and the closure of Prairie Ridge Park will have a huge impact on the village. Once quotes are obtained, a community engagement session will be held to gather input from residents and stakeholders to help determine the future of the facility, whether it is most cost effective to repair the building, or demolish it.