HOWICK TOWNSHIP – At its March 21 meeting, Howick council voted in favour of sending a letter to the Minister of Transport, Hon. Omar Alghabra, in regards to the Drainage Act and CN Rail’s decision to no longer pay for drainage assessments for the installation and maintenance of municipal drain infrastructure in rural Ontario.
The report presented to council outlines the railway disputes affecting municipalities in regards to the Drainage Act.
“Railway companies are refusing to pay drainage assessments which is causing delays in municipal drain projects and placing extra costs on municipalities,” explains the report.
There were two recommendations presented to council. First, that council support and endorse the Township of Warwick’s original resolution, dated for Nov. 16, 2022, that called upon CN Rail to step up. Secondly, council requests that CN Rail be called upon to act as a partner to both municipalities and agriculture in Ontario and that they continue to contribute to municipal drains.
“This important piece of legislation has been used to meet the drainage needs of a variety of diverse stakeholders, including farmers, agri-business, and other food suppliers. In these modern times, good drainage ensures essential food production, as well as other, basic, agricultural products that support families, multicultural neighbourhoods, and diverse communities of every kind,” explains the letter council has endorsed to send to Alghabra.
It also calls upon the company to expedite its response timelines to the current 55 projects on hold caused directly by CN Rail’s refusal to fund municipal drain projects.
“Since there are no railways in Howick Township, there are no financial implications. There is a concern however, that other Crown corporations may also refuse to accept or pay their drainage assessments,” stated the report.
“CN Rail’s refusal to pay for completed projects is withholding millions of much-needed dollars from helping develop rural Ontario municipalities,” explains the letter.
“Small, rural municipalities have limited resources. They should not have to incur legal costs or unnecessarily use resources to ensure costs under the Drainage Act are paid by CN Rail. We ask that the Minister of Transport call upon all railways to act as a partner to municipalities and agriculture in Ontario as they have in the past and as the act had intended.”