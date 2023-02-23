Navy veteran Dave Willis received a mobility scooter from the Wyoming branch of the Royal Canadian Legion on Wednesday, Jan. 4. President Connor Weed said one of the mandates of the Legion is provide for veterans who are in need. The scooter was purchased out of the poppy fund. Willis is appreciative of receiving the scooter. At one time, he was taking his dog for a walk three times a day, now he can barely take his dog for a walk once a day. The new scooter will increase his independence.
Willis served with the Canadian Navy from 1963 to 1966. His most memorable experience happened when he was aboard the HMCS Kootenay and chased a Soviet submarine across the Atlantic Ocean in the midst of the Cold War.
Legion President Connor Weed, Membership Chair Jim Turnball, Vice-President Trevor Boersma and Keith Watson from Green County Ebike and Mobility Scooters surround Willis.