Art exhibitions, live music, theatre and more make up this week's listings.
For everything worth making time for between March. 6 - 12, see below.
Hard Edge
Those at the Vancouver Art Gallery are welcoming in spring the only way they know how, with a series of new and exciting exhibitions. Getting the jump on the competition is the exhibition Hard Edge, a showcasing of abstract paintings from the 60s and 70s. The pieces, spanning the likes of Frank Stella, Joan Balzar and Jack Bush, are from the art gallery’s permanent collection — with some set to be exhibited for the very first time.
March 4 onwards, Vancouver Art Gallery. For more information visit the gallery’s website.
Culture Compass Bingo
Fancy being in the running to win a sublime North Shore staycation? NorthVanArts has launched its Culture Compass Bingo with the intention of getting locals out and about and exploring their backyard. Simply pick up a free Bingo card from one of the locations around town and choose a row of five experiences, anything from art studios to environmental events, to visit before March 20.
Until March 20, various locations. For more details visit the NorthVanArts website.
Sense and Sensibility You probably know the story: A traditional, coming of age tale that follows the Dashwood sisters Marianne and Elinor as they navigate love, romance and heartbreak following the unexpected loss of their family fortune. In this sharp, playful adaptation by Kate Hamill, however, you can expect a story so enthralling and dialogue so witty that you will be wishing all Austen tales could be given the Hamill treatment. March 2 - April 2, Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage. Times and tickets are on the Arts Club website.
The Shepherd on the Rock & Other Art Songs
This Tuesday at West Vancouver's Silk Purse Arts Centre, soprano Robyn Driedger-Klassen, clarinetist Julie Begg and pianist Karen Lee-Morlang will take to the stage to perform Franz Schubert applauded the Shepherd on the Rock. The trio will be featured alongside a selection of celebrated poetry, set to music by the timeless composers Schumann, Brahms, Mozart & Weber.
March 7, Silk Purse Arts Centre. Visit the centre’s website for times and tickets.
Beehive
Featuring music greats like Leslie Gore, Janis Joplin, The Supremes, Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner, Beehive, the 60s musical, will have guests getting their boogie on and reliving one of musics greatest decades. The show, running Wednesday to Saturday, will have the Deep Cove theatre coming alive with over forty classic chart-toppers.
March 8-11, Deep Cove Shaw Theatre. Purchase tickets online.
Observances
Photographer Cosmo Campbell and glass artist Jessica Fairweather join forces for this exhibition that pays ode to local landmarks, inviting guests to question how we interact with the places around us and what that might say about the human condition.
Until April, Kay Meek Centre. For more information visit the centre’s website.
From Distant Lands
In this show at the Highlands United Church Laudate Singers take guests on an acappella journey of songs from around the globe. Things kick off in Canada with Indigenous composer Andrew Balfour's "Vision Chant", before traversing to to Latin America with songs from Mexico, Argentina and Brazil, to the Philippines, Japan and China, South Africa, Europe, Scandinavia before rounding off in Canada once more.
March 10, Highlands United Church. More information on the event can be found on the church's website.
Skate Plaza
Until the end of March skaters of all ages can take to the ice in North Vancouver, with the plaza open daily from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Skaters can bring their own skates or rent a pair, while helmets and skating aids are free.
Until March 28, Skate Plaza. For more information visit the City of Vancouver website.
My Little Tomato
In this unlikely rom-com, Keaton Chu, a Chinese-Canadian kindergarten teacher, inherits a farm from his deceased parents and vows to continue the business to honour his family name. Unlucky in love in real life, he begins to pour his heart out into every fruit and vegetable, believing that every life form has a purpose even when they’re deformed.
March 9 - 19, Historic Theatre. For more information visit the Cultch’s website.
Jack Cash 1939-1970
Canadian photographer Jack Cash is lauded for the thousands of images he created throughout his long and successful career, with many of his black and white photographs paying homage to local scenery and events - like the ships being launched at Burrard Dry Docks during World War II. For those who want to champion local talent, these photographs are on display at MONOVA year round.
On throughout the year, MONOVA. For more information visit the museum's website.
For more local happenings, click through to our events calendar.
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.