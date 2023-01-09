The window to submit nominations for the upcoming Makivik Corp. executive election is set to close Monday evening.
Two positions are up for grabs in this year’s election: treasurer, and vice-president of the department of environment, wildlife and research. Those positions are currently held by George Berthe and Adamie Delisle Alaku, respectively.
Eligible candidates have until Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. to submit a nomination form, either online or by fax, to the chief electoral officer.
Voting will take place Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., online and in-person. An advance poll is scheduled for Jan. 26, also between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
All eligible candidates must be fluent in Inuktitut and be beneficiaries of the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement.
Factors such as debt, criminal convictions and conflicts of interest may disqualify someone from being eligible to run.
Makivik Corp. executives serve three-year terms. Elections are held annually, but different positions are filled each year so the executive is never solely composed of new members.
Last year, voters elected Andy Moorhouse as vice-president of economic development and Alicia Aragutak as corporate secretary.
Just 2,567 of 8,626 eligible voters — 29 per cent of the electorate — showed up to the polls in 2022.