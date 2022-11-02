As things begin to wind down come the end of the year, the Taber Public Library is still going strong with another month full of events.
Dawn Kondas, program coordinator at the Taber Public Library, was able to highlight what exactly will be happening at the library this month.
“Starting off the month of November on Saturday, November 5, we have an author by the name of Christina Romeril that’s coming to talk about her book,” said Kondas. “She’s actually working part-time at the Stirling Library. She’s from Ontario, but she’s been in Alberta 20 some odd years. Over COVID, she wrote this book and got picked up by Crooked Lane Books with Penguin Random House as her distributor, which is a big deal because she got a deal for two or three books. That doesn’t happen all the time, especially for a first-time, no-name author. We were lucky enough to have her come here. That should be exciting for her to talk about her book. Her second one should be out shortly because I know she’s in the process of writing it right now.”
This event will be starting at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by Rock Your Mocs at 1 p.m. with Rock Your Mocs running till 4 p.m.
“On the same day, we’re also doing a Rock Your Mocs, and what that is, is celebrating Indigenous heritage by embellishing moccasins the way that you want to. That is something that has been going on for a couple of years now. First-time event here, and we are partnering with Eagle Spirit Nest Community Association.”
“We’ve talked about the Memory Café starting in August, but it’s actually getting going now, and that is for people who are living with dementia along with their caretakers to come to connect with other people who are going through the same thing that they’re going through,” said Kondas. “Kind of give them a little bit of re- spect. Understanding and education is always good in anything, and FCSS is involved with that.”
The Memory Café will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. If you are interested in more information or wish to pre-register, you can call Renee White from FCSS at (587) 370- 8518.
“For the third year, we are partnering with Family Community Support Services again with the Silver Giving Tree,” said Kondas. “What that is, is we set up a Christmas tree, And we have tags on there with all the seniors that live in housing in Taber — it is around 100. We encourage people to take a tag and purchase a gift of around $20. Then you bring it back unwrapped and then we’re just in the process of working out the party part of giving the gifts to the seniors which will happen in December. That starts on November 15 and left early because it gives us a month for people to take and return the gifts to have us prepare for the party. That’s always fun and usually, all the tags are gone.”
Following this, Kondas talked about how this month is Bad Art Month at the library.
“This is a chance for anybody who likes art, but doesn’t think that they’re good at it. They can come and display their art. They don’t have to put their name on it. I’ve seen this thing in the States where people take a picture and will put a black silhouette of Sasquatch on it. It’s humorous but it’s also their interpretation of art. It’s just for fun, and anyway if you want to do that you can. We’re also going to have a class where you can bring a picture or a painting, and we’re going to improve upon it. If you want, you can just leave it here, and we will for the month of November display the art. We hope people aren’t shy about it because what one person thinks isn’t very good another person may think is awesome.”
This Bad Art Creations Class will occur on Friday, Nov. 18 at 1:30 p.m. and is open to anyone who would be interested in trying it out.
“Then the biggest fundraising event for us the Christmas Jingle Craft Sale and Silent Auction take place on the 18th and 19th. I think we’re looking for a few more volunteers to help us out for that day, but we also appreciate the people who do come and support us by coming to the actual sale.”
This event will be starting at 4 p.m. on Friday and running till 8 p.m. with the Saturday section of the event starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. “On Wednesday, November 23 our Senior Speaker Series continues with cooking for one or two and we have two guests coming to that event.”
This event will be starting at 10:45 a.m.
The library’s last installment of Coffee with Council will be on Friday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. and offers a chance for an individual from Taber to bring up any questions comments or concerns that they may possess to the elective office in a public discussion. As for the ongoing library events Open Mic will be back again this month on Saturday, November 12 with it starting at 1 p.m. and going to 3 p.m. Basic Computer Help is returning with it running from 2-3 p.m. so if interested please pre-register at the library‘s front counter.
Finally, for November, Dr. Hamman’s Grade 4 class will be having an open house in the library from 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. After the rundown of November’s events, Kondas also provided a sneak peek at some of the events the library will be holding in December.
“We usually have a Christmas concert and this year we booked Celtic Roots,” said Kondas. “They were here in January for the seniors week event, so they’re coming to play at seven, but before that, we are going to have a workshop with them to make an Ugly Stick, and an Ugly Stick is an east coast instrument. We’re going to do an Ugly Stick workshop and they were here yesterday so we have a supply list of the stuff we need for it. We’re going to try and do a cookie exchange this year because some people either do too much baking or they just don’t know of any other cookie exchanges — you bake five dozen cookies, you bring them and you swap them with a whole bunch of other people. We’re also going to do from December 13 to 23, a smaller fundraiser, and people can bring their gifts to us for donation — we will wrap the presents for them. They’re going to be wrapped not actually thrown into a gift bag and try and make them look really pretty. So a donation of a couple of bucks would be appreciated."