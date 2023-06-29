The squeaky wheel will get some grease this summer as the regional district steps up and clamps down on large music events.
In response to concerns raised by Electoral Area H (Slocan Valley) residents about the “increasingly negative community impacts” of large music events in the area over the summer months, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) bylaw enforcement officers will be using the Noise Control Bylaw and the Special Events Permit Bylaw.
As well, any large music event being held within Electoral Area H with more than 200 people in attendance must apply for a special events permit (through the RDCK).
Several valley residents have reached out to the RDCK with concerns over scheduled live events taking place within their neighbourhoods over the next few months, said Jordan Dupuis, RDCK supervisor, Bylaw Enforcement Team.
“The RDCK Bylaw Enforcement Team and the local detachment of the RCMP are coordinating a response to any issues and enforcement activities are being planned.”
Other agencies that may be involved with a mass gathering event — including Technical Safety B.C., the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Office of the Fire Commissioner, Ministry of Forests — are being consulted on the matter.
“We have heard from a number of concerned residents throughout Electoral Area H and we are taking each of these inquiries seriously,” said Dupuis.
“Organizers of events are responsible to educate themselves with the Noise Control Bylaw and the Special Events Permit Bylaw. Event organizers should expect to be contacted by RDCK staff prior to their event to be advised of the bylaw requirements. The RDCK, in cooperation with the RCMP, may enforce the bylaws if compliance does not occur.”
Fines may be applied if infractions occur in both cases.
“Residents should note that there is no applicable statutory authority that would allow for the RDCK or RCMP to prevent an event in advance of that event occurring,” said Dupuis. “Concurrent with the prosecution the RDCK could request an injunction to prevent a future event at the site in question.”
Further afield
If you wish to report a violation of the Noise Control Bylaw due to a mass gathering after regular business hours, please contact the RCMP.
Residents impacted by large events who wish to submit witness statements to be used by the RDCK in bylaw prosecution can do so via this email address: cdaoust@rdck.bc.ca.