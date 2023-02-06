Some Dysart residents dependent on the Koshlong Lake bridge fear they have been put in danger by load limits to the bridge.
And they voiced their concerns Jan. 24 during town council’s regular public meeting.
Dysart’s bridges are inspected every two years. And it was through the course of regular inspection that staff noticed a broken timber girder on the Koshlong Lake bridge. Because of that troubled timber, engineers reduced the load limit of the bridge that spans Burnt River to seven tonnes.
Frances and Ken Hill, residents on Koshlong Lake, spoke to council about the impacts of load-limits on bridge. Ken Hill charged that the township has known about the bridge’s damages since 2020.
Laurie Bruce of the Koshlong Lake Association said there are more than 200 homes and cottages on the lake. As many as 139 of those properties rely on the bridge as their sole access point.
And Ken Hill said the recently imposed weight restrictions have put property owners at greater risk in the event of power outages, forest fires, ice storms, and house fires.
Vehicles and equipment necessary to respond to such incidents weigh more than the bridge’s load limit, Ken Hill said.
Further, many people may not be able to have heating propane delivered or have their septic tanks pumped.
Even snowclearing is hampered as plows are not allowed to cross the bridge.
“And what about accidents and that sort of thing,” he said.
Ken Hill said properties that could be developed are stymied. And Camp Wanakita and Camp Northern Lights are impacted by the bridge’s weight restrictions.
“We think this is an emergency situation,” he said. “The safety and wellbeing of all the residents and the camps are at risk due to the load limits.”
Ken Hill asked if there was a plan to restore full load access to the bridge in November when the change was made. Residents need to know details about such a plan. And, if there’s no plan, he’d like to know why such details haven’t been worked out.
He claims the township has known about a crack in the bridge’s north middle girder since at least 2020.
“And we have photographs from the inspection report done by the engineer in 2020 showing a crack,” he said. “And then in 2022, the same crack somewhat larger.”
He suggested the township postpone implementing the load limit bylaw until there is a “workable solution.” And council should request a new, updated engineering assessment.
The evaluation that was done last year was based on the assumption of the bridge’s continued use with weight restrictions over five years. If the town is able to replace or reinforce the bridge in one or two years, the analysis may be reworked, he said.
“And it may be feasible to remove the load limits in the meantime,” Ken Hill said.
The town could also get another assessment from second engineering firm.
And, he said, there’s another, temporary means to address the damaged bridge and subsequent load restrictions in an emergency situation: a Bailey bridge.
Dysart’s Asset Management Plan states the technical level of service is to have no bridges with a load posting, he said.
“The importance of a fully functioning bridge cannot be overstated when the bridge provides the only means of access to a large developed area,” Ken Hill said. “The property owners, the residents, and the general public have relied on Dysart to ensure that a full functioning bridge is there to serve them.”
Mayor Murray Fearrey said town staff is working with engineers to devise a short-term solution for the damaged bridge until a long-term solution can be accomplished.
Council will have a staff report in the next few weeks that will offer details about what may be done to return full operation of the bridge, Fearrey said.
“We’re taking it very seriously,” he said. “We’ll get back to you with an answer when we get one.”
Fearrey said the previously identified damage was merely a crack in the girder. Last year, it was discovered that crack had grown into a break, he said.
Given the age of the bridge, it’s difficult to determine what type of footings it has. So the town is taking a safe approach in its course of action.
“We can’t go against the engineers’ report or we’d have a huge liability,” Fearrey said.
Frances Hill said the weight restriction has been detrimental to their finishing a home which is being constructed. She said the house is about halfway to being finished.
“We are looking to get some equipment across [the bridge] to finish the project so we could move in,” Frances Hill said.
Fearrey said the town is looking into the possibility of installing a Bailey bridge.
“If we have to do a full engineering report, then we’re going to have this for a little bit of time,” the mayor said. “It’s going to take some time. We’re looking for alternatives.”
Bruce said residents were informed of the weight restriction more by word of mouth than a formal notice from the municipality.
“Going forward, we would like to see this communication issue addressed,” she said.
-30-