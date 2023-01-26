A group of Shetland sheep breeders in Manitoba have pinned their hopes for boosting the quality of their flock’s wool on a unique blend of science and nature.
Margaret Brook, who cares jointly for a flock of Shetland sheep with a friend, has been involved in sheep breeding for 15 years. She’s also an organizer of the Manitoba Fibre Festival, an event that connects local fibre farmers with the crafting community.
Brook and her friend started caring for three ewes, and didn’t have any plans to breed at that point. Now, she is excitedly counting the days, weeks and months until May, when she’ll find out if her ewes will give birth to some very special lambs.
In December, Brook and other Manitoba Shetland breeders, along with the help of a veterinarian, inseminated their Shetland ewes with Shetland ram semen imported from the United Kingdom. There are very few Shetland sheep in Manitoba, and Brook said introducing bloodlines from the U.K. could help stock the province with high-quality genetics that will ensure future generations of Shetland sheep that provide top-quality wool.
Despite the small number of Shetland breeders in the province, there is interest and momentum building in raising sheep for wool. Shetland sheep are perfect for this, Brook said, because of their wonderful colours and patterns and superior quality of wool.
“That’s why it’s so addictive to breed Shetlands, because you want one of every colour and every pattern, and then you want more and more because they [produce] such good fleece.”
Shetland fleece is dense and protects well from all kinds of weather. It’s also soft, which makes it ideal for clothing and other forms of knitwear, Brook said. On top of that, the breed is a healthy and hardy one.
Originating in the Shetland Isles in Scotland, and part of the Northern European short-tailed group of sheep, they’re also kept for meat.
In 1948, around four Shetland sheep came to Saskatchewan, with around 30 more imported in the 1980s. Every Shetland sheep in North America is the descendant of those animals, Brook said. Earlier imports of semen from U.K. rams for the artificial insemination of Shetland ewes took place in the late 1990s and again in 2007.
“This happened before, so there’s now been some variety in the genetics,” Brook said.
Still, she and the other Manitoba breeders decided that since there are so few Shetland sheep actually registered in the province, due to sheep being sold to commercial flocks, the time was right to give artificial insemination another try. If all goes well, there will be a new generation of better quality rams who will pass their genetics on to future generations, eliminating the need to use artificial insemination from U.K. rams in the future. Brook said she plans on selling some of the rams, but wants to keep a couple of them to use within her own flock as well.
“This is an opportunity to establish a couple of new bloodlines here in Manitoba, which we can then work with for a few years at least right before we have to go looking for new genetics again.”
To ensure the best chances of success, Brook and the other producers worked with OC Flock Management out of Alberta to import the semen. The company also supplied a veterinarian to perform the insemination procedure, which Brook said is complicated due to the nature of the animals.
“Sheep have much more complicated anatomy than some other animals, so this is actually like a laparoscopic surgery,” Brook said.
The sheep are slightly sedated and then strapped to cradles before insemination takes place. Semen “straws” are then introduced to the animals’ uteruses.
“It’s not that invasive,” Brook said. “They’re up on their feet again … 10 minutes later.”
Preparing the sheep for insemination is also not a simple process, Brook said. There’s a short window of time where breeders must synchronize the ewes’ heat cycles so they’ll be receptive to semen. To do this, producers rely on medications introduced to the ewes through sponges that are inserted into their vaginas.
“That stops them from wherever they were in their cycle. And the next designated day … the day before the procedure, [we] remove those sponges and give them an injection of something that is supposed to make them all ovulate,” Brook said.
Dr. Dinesh Dadarwal, professor at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine in Saskatoon, is cautiously optimistic about the artificial insemination of the ewes, but said there are many factors that could work against the process.
These include the age of the ewes that received artificial insemination, with fertility rates for mature ewes dropping off as they grow older. The laparoscopic technique is also usually not as successful in inseminating ewes as traditional mating with a ram.
Still, Dadarwal thinks the innovation shown by Brook and the other producers is a positive move for the industry.
“I know at least some veterinarians who have done laparoscopic artificial insemination and they have consistently achieved 50, 60 per cent, all the way to 80 per cent pregnancies, and this is pretty good, pretty awesome, actually,” he said.
Even if this round of artificial insemination doesn’t offer rates of pregnancy as positive as those, Brook said she feels it’s the right way to go, and is ready to try again in the future.
“We do have 10 more straws of semen in storage for the next year or two years. We’re not done yet.”
Her biggest hope is that other producers will hear about what they’re doing and consider getting into Shetland breeding and registering their animals.
Registering any new Shetland sheep that come out of the procedure, and subsequent generations of rams and ewes, is incredibly important to preserve the breed and it’s characteristics, Brook said.
“We really want to get some more flocks established. That [way], in the future, it’s not so hard. You don’t have to travel so far to find new stock.”