The Village of Alix council heard a report illustrating how the drought is affecting lakes in the region, especially Buffalo Lake. The report was presented at the July 5 regular meeting of council.
During the committee reports portion of the agenda Coun. Janice Besuijen provided an update on the Buffalo Lake management team committee meeting that was held June 19. Her written report stated, “Buffalo lake level is lower than it has ever been. It is 38 cm below the pumping trigger elevation.
“Pumping would have started in early May if it was not suspended,” added the report.
During discussion Besuijen stated Buffalo Lake’s low water level is a concern.
“Lake levels are at pretty critical,” said Besuijen.
Apparently Alix Lake and Buffalo Lake are connected by underground water sources.
As councillors discussed the issue Besuijen noted Buffalo Lake has some docks that haven’t been placed in the water because of the low water level and she also heard at the committee meeting some users of Buffalo Lake have boats in the water that they may have trouble removing from the water for the same reason.
Mayor Rob Fehr, noting the 38 cm figure, voiced concern. “That’s pretty significant,” said Mayor Fehr.
Besuijen’s report also noted the White Sands boat launch has suffered some misfortune. Apparently three or four pads are missing due to the ice break up in the spring.
“Likely closed for the season as there is not enough water to use it,” added her report.
Councillors unanimously accepted Besuijen's report as information.
Enforcement report
Councillors hosted Lacombe County community peace officer (CPO) Mark Sproule at the meeting, who gave an update on his department's bylaw enforcement work for the Village of Alix. The village contracts this work from the county.
Sproule stated that in the fourth quarter of 2022 his department’s efforts in Alix resulted in 153 warnings written, 22 investigations conducted and 72 violation tickets issued.
However, Sproule stated he believes in education over enforcement so his department tries to work with residents first and writes a ticket only as a last resort.
He also pointed out his department keeps track of “repeat offenders,” people who continually violate bylaws over and over again.
Looking at the first quarter of 2023 Sproule stated his department has written 43 warnings and issued 11 violation tickets.
It was noted his department also conducted 12 presentations to the public in Alix. Year to date, 90 warnings have been issued and 32 tickets written.
As is often the case in a municipality, most of the tickets written are either lack of snow shovelling or unkempt lawns noted Sproule. He noted some speeding and unregistered vehicles are also issues in Alix. He added that there have been a couple of incidents where CPO safety was a concern and in those cases the RCMP are usually involved.
Coun. Ed Cole stated he’s a firm believer in the education approach, especially when it comes to unshovelled sidewalks as many times it involves a senior citizen who doesn’t have any help.
Councillors unanimously accepted Sproule’s report for information.
Moving the money
Councillors unanimously approved reallocating $68,000 from the 2023 capital budget for a vehicle purchase to the truck route re-paving project.
Village Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Michelle White recommended council approve this reallocation.
“The 2023 capital budget included a line item for a new truck at $68,000,” stated White’s memo to council. She noted upon further investigation it was revealed the village didn’t need a new truck and that the truck route paving project, budgeted at $260,000, would benefit greatly from the extra money.
Councillors agreed and approved the reallocation.