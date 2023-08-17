A husband-and-wife team from British Columbia are taking some time in Kahnawake as they walk across the country to raise awareness about the way Indigenous lives are touched by violence in Canada, they said in an interview earlier this week.
Cameron West, 40 and his wife Charity West, 37 have survived blisters, a hospital visit and aching feet as the MMIP Awareness Walk has made its way east from Siksika Nation in Alberta on May 4.
“We had the idea on a Sunday and we left on a Wednesday. That was May 3. The walk officially began May 4,” Charity West said.
The couple are bedding down in Kahnawake this week as they continue their path east after Cameron had to have an overnight hospital stay in LaSalle earlier this week.
“So, we are kind of resting up and we want to get back on the road as soon as we can, but I wanted to get a couple of days on the antibiotics and get some rest before we head out again,” Cameron said. “I feel better, but I did want to make sure the antibiotics were taking hold.”
The couple both have very personal reasons for their project and the corresponding trek.
Each have been touched by violence in their lives with such regularity that it’s become like “background noise,” to the couple, Charity said.
“We’ve both been personally affected by it,” she said. “The father of my daughter went missing in 2012 in Prince George, B.C. We both grew up near the Highway of Tears. It’s really common for people we know to go missing in British Columbia, and we just want people to start paying attention. So many people we went to high school with have gone missing or disappeared that every time we hear about another one, it’s like background noise at this point.”
The couple believe strongly that the sheer volume of Indigenous people gone missing allows non-Native authorities to simply shrug off the disappearances and spend little to no time or resources on finding them.
“My cousin was murdered and the case is still unsolved,” Cameron said. “The disappearances, the murders, they’re just dismissed. They make it seem like there is justification for these people being victimized and it’s their own fault and that’s not reality.”
The couple alternate walking five kilometres at a time, with the other following behind with four-way flashers going in their camper-slash-support vehicle.
Other than Cameron’s recent hospital visit, the worst the couple has had to endure were some aches and pains in their feet, which were not exactly prepared for the rigors of walking hundreds of kilometres at a time.
“My wife’s feet took a beating at the beginning, and the subsequent flattening of her feet have caused her to go up a shoe size,” Cameron said. “And for me, it took about 300 kilometres until my feet wouldn’t blister anymore and I suddenly became immune. I don’t know if we were quite ready for the toll it was going to take on our bodies.”
The support they have enjoyed along their journey, however, has buoyed their spirits.
“The walk has been amazing. There have been tons of supporters. We can’t believe the amount of support we’re getting, and people hoking for us. It’s been quite amazing,” Charity said.
For more updates and to follow the couple as they continue their trek, follow MMIP Awareness Walk on Facebook.