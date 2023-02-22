Eganville – The outdoor rink in Centennial Park appears to have closed for the season.
“The majority of it is down to concrete again so it doesn’t look good,” Recreation Manager Kevin McGrath told Bonnechere Valley council on Tuesday afternoon.
In his report he had noted his intention to keep the rink open, but the warm weather melted all the ice at the rink. Even though colder days are forecast, it might be impossible to get it going again this year for such a short remainder of the season.
Mayor Jennifer Murphy noted it is a shame the rink will not be open for the upcoming March Break when students are off from school.
The fire department does the initial flooding for the rink and the township recreation department then keeps it maintained.