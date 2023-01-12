The Kateri Memorial Hospital Centre will open biweekly seasonal flu-shot vaccination clinics starting immediately, KMHC announced early this week.
The weekly flu-shot clinics will be by appointment only and will be held at the Kahnawake Legion Hall on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m., KMHC communications officer Mackenzie Casalino said.
The appointments can be booked online at Clic Sante or by phone by calling (450) 638-3930 ext. 2243.
Casalino said anyone considering getting out of the cold weather and travelling should strongly consider getting vaccinated up to two weeks in advance of their departure.
In addition, health officials strongly recommend getting the shot to ease pressure on the province’s fragile and overloaded emergency-room network.
As of late Monday, the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital in Chateauguay was operating at 175-percent capacity, with 56 patients on 32 beds in the ER. The situation was slightly better at LaSalle General Hospital, where the ER