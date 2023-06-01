Natasha Fyfe has officially taken over for Scott Silva as the new executive director of the Strathmore Wheatland Chamber of Commerce (SWCC).
She was announced as the successful candidate at the annual general meeting, at which point Silva stepped down to pursue other projects. He remains a member of the SWCC, however.
Fyfe explained she has been very excited about the opportunity to take the reins, so to speak, from Silva and work alongside a new board of directors.
“I came onto the chamber just over a year ago as a director because a lot of our values align with my own personal and professional values, so it was an easy fit for me to be on the board,” said Fyfe. “Moving into the executive director role has been really exciting for me, and the transition has been seamless. Scott and I are really close friends, so he has made it a great and easy transition for me.”
Outside of the Chamber, Fyfe specializes in networking and business development, working with the Wheatland Crisis Society.
Fyfe added she has a passion for business retention in the community, as well as a love for the local community as a whole.
“I am out in the community a lot as it is, so it really goes hand in hand with what I am already doing,” she said. “Immediately on my agenda … I am working with Communities in Bloom about a beautification process for downtown Strathmore and there will be more information on that to come.”
Generally speaking, Fyfe added she maintains an excitement for getting out to meet local business owners and exploring how best the Chamber can help.
Silva added on his way out, his experience as executive director for the Chamber was extremely fulfilling and rewarding to be able to work with the Strathmore community.
“I was honoured to be elected to that position for the last year and a half, and with all of my endeavors reaching another level of growth within the community, it was time to look for someone new to pass on the torch to,” he said. “The one thing I had mentioned to Natasha and to others is to follow your heart. In a position like this, you are going to have some pushback on some items, but you have to follow your heart, be true to what you set out to do, and stick to your morals and values.”
Fyfe described Silva as a capable mentor for her in stepping into her new role and she is glad to have him remain on the team while having “given (her) the keys and letting (her) drive.”