The B.C. government announced local government funding for Next Generation 911 services.
On March 1, the province announced $150 million for upgrades to the province’s 911 emergency communications system to Next Generation 911, which will allow callers to contact emergency services through new options such as real-time text, caller location features and video.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has mandated the implementation of Next Generation 911 and decommissioning of current 911 networks by March 4, 2025.
E-Comm, which handles 99 per cent of B.C.’s 911 call volume, and 25 out of 27 regional districts, including the Regional District of Nanaimo, in part through the Central Vancouver Island Partnership (comprised of Electoral Areas A, B, C, the City of Nanaimo and District of Lantzville), will receive $90 million for the upgrades. The remaining $60 million will be provided to the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) to defray costs, such as staffing, training and quality assurance, the province said. E-Comm directs calls to appropriate emergency response dispatch agencies, either fire, ambulance or police, each of which have their own dispatching services.
In the RDN, the District 68 E911 budget is up $8,665 over 2022 due to a fee increase set by Surrey Fire Dispatch. In 2020, the Central Vancouver Island Partnership transitioned from Nanaimo FireComm to Surrey Fire Dispatch in part due to technology upgrades that would have been required for Next Generation 911. At the time, the RDN said the move was estimated to save the partnership $3.5 million in avoided technology upgrades and operating expenses over a five-year period. The Gabriola Volunteer Fire Department also uses Surrey Fire Dispatch.
The 2023 District 68 E911 increase, of which Area B’s share is $2,089, is due to inflation and call volume from 2022, RDN staff said. The total 2023 cost for District 68 E911 is $128,362.