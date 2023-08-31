The Langruth Harvest Festival is back next month, celebrating the harvest season and offering locals and visitors a chance to take part in a wide variety of activities for people of all ages.
The festival takes place on Sept. 9 at the sports grounds in Langruth, located 156 kilometres northeast of Brandon. Running from 1-6 p.m., children will get to burn their energy at a bouncy castle, and the young (and young at heart) can visit with animals at the petting zoo, take a hay ride, climb on hay bales, take part in old-fashioned races, a scavenger hunt and more.
The festival was build on the concept of providing a fun day for families with an autumnal theme, says festival organizer Michelle Teichroeb.
“We have it in the fall so that it won’t conflict with other summer events going on in the area,” she said. “We make the day so that the entry is just a collection, so that families feel there isn’t a financial burden. Everybody can come and give what they can.”
A canteen will be serving up hot meals, and those who are feeling lucky can take their chances on a raffle as well as cow patty bingo, where 16 square are auctioned off inside a cattle pen with a cow inside of it.
“The first square that gets a cow patty on it is the winner,” Teichroeb said, adding people in the community have been very enthusiastic about the game at past festivals. “People do really like it. It’s kind of a different thing.”
Another bingo, called last ball standing, will also take place.
“You can buy a bingo ball, and then it’s kind of a reverse thing, where you draw all the balls out of the bingo machine and the last ball to come out wins,” Teichroeb said.
The first Langruth Harvest Festival took place in 2016, and since then, it’s been getting bigger and better, Teichroeb said.
“We’ve built on that every year. Some of the stuff is fairly routine, and when we add new stuff, it takes a little bit more work.”
One of the new activities is the mystery scavenger hunt, which is open to all ages. This year’s festival will also include a touch-a-truck event. Teichroeb is hoping that the fire truck and perhaps even a tow truck will show up to the event for little ones to explore.
“We’re hoping the police will come, and there will be tractors and backhoes and maybe a grader, all those kinds of things,” she said. “That’s something new that we’re working on.”
Teichroeb has been surprised by just how many people from other communities come out to Langruth specifically for the harvest festival, which she believes is down to spreading the word about the event on social media.
“We have our locals, and then people from our neighbouring towns, and then sometimes we get people from farther away,” she said. “Facebook is a wonderful way to spread the world. People come from Winnipeg just to spend the day. It’s kind of fun to see that.”
Although the planning committee for the festival is very small – it’s made up of Teichroeb and just two other dedicated volunteers – the hard work that the trio puts into it every year ensures the festival’s success, she said.
“We rely on our local community for volunteering throughout the day – at the canteen, selling tickets for a raffle and other stations,” she said. “We have a lady who comes and does a crafting station.”
All of the festival’s volunteers – from those who work the stations to those who are on the planning committee – are appreciated, and Teichroeb says she hopes that more people will want to join the planning committee to make the festival even bigger and better in future years.