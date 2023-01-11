Anyone with travel plans between Thursday and Saturday may want to listen carefully to weather updates. Weather forecasters expect a winter storm to deliver significant snow and rain to the region.
Environment Canada is forecasting total snowfalls between 15 to 30 cm over central and northern New Brunswick, with potential rainfall exceeding 25 mm in parts of southern New Brunswick.
The forecast also calls for southerly winds delivering gusts up to 80 km/hr along the New Brunswick southern coast. Still, Environment Canada meteorologist Jill Maepea said heavy winds should be limited to the Fundy coast.
She said Environment Canada projects snow to begin overnight Thursday, changing to rain over southern New Brunswick Friday morning and over central and northern New Brunswick by Friday evening. Freezing rain is possible during the transition from snow to rain. Precipitation will taper off early Saturday morning.
Maepea expects freezing rain to be limited in the Woodstock area, lasting only briefly.
She said travel could become difficult anytime during the storm, advising anyone planning to hit the road to prepare for delays and allow extra time to reach their destination.
Maepea said southern New Brunswick would face more rain than snow, while the northern part of the province would see more snow than rain. She said Woodstock and the Carleton County region are looking at between 15 and 20 cm of snow and potentially 10 to 15 cm of rainfall.
Maepea said parts of northern New Brunswick could see up to 30 cm of snow, while southern New Brunswick could see up to 25 mm of rain.
While rain on the frozen ground increases the potential of flooding, Maepea doesn’t believe the rainfall forecasts, especially in the Woodstock region, present a significant flooding risk.
She said the storm should end Friday night in Woodstock and Carleton County.
“Saturday and Sunday should be fine,” she said.
While forecast models show another low-pressure system heading the Maritimes for Monday or Tuesday, Jan. 16 and 17, Maepea believes its most significant impact will track further east to Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
She said the “complex weather pattern” has proven hard to track, so everyone should keep an eye on ongoing forecasts, as they always should this time of year.
“January is wintertime,” she said.