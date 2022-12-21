Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
CHARLTON - A Charlton home was destroyed by fire Saturday evening, December 17.
Englehart Fire Chief Bill Laurila stated in a telephone interview that the Englehart and Area Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene at 7:21 p.m. and left at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, December 18.
The structure at 2 Lakeshore Avenue "was a complete loss," he said.
Laurila said there were about 18 firefighters from the Englehart and Area Volunteer Fire Department who responded to the scene, and the Savard Fire Department and the Armstrong Township Fire Department each sent a tanker shuttle.
The structure was a large brick bungalow with a walk-out basement, and was occupied by a couple and their dog, said Laurila.
Only the woman was home at the time, and when she was alarmed by the smoke she evacuated the house with the dog, Laurila continued. The man was away at the time the fire broke out, he added.
Laurila said that when the fire department arrived at the scene the home was fully engulfed.
"It was a difficult fire to get at just because the house was brick construction," he said, explaining that made it unsafe for firefighters to enter.
Firefighters fought the fire by spraying the hoses through the windows and doors, he said.
The homes in that area are well separated from each other so no other buildings were threatened by the fire, he commented.
Laurila said the Fire Marshal's office was contacted but there will be no investigation.
"The fire is not suspicious," he said.
The couple are currently occupying the home of a friend in Englehart, he commented, and they plan to return down south for the remainder of the winter. Their plan is to return back to the area for the rebuild, he said.