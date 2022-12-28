A Manitoba chief and the former Acting Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is now more than $1 million richer, after hitting a jackpot south of the border on Boxing Day.
In a Tuesday social media post, the Mahnomen, Minnesota-based Shooting Star Casino announced that on Boxing Day a man playing their Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine hit the game’s $1,376,617.44 US jackpot.
The winner of the jackpot was Lake Manitoba First Nation Chief Cornell McLean.
“Wow! This huge jackpot winner of $1.3 million yesterday had a very Merry Christmas and will have a very Happy New Year,” the Shooting Star Casino wrote on their Facebook post, while also sharing a picture of McLean and his wife Lisa holding up an oversized cheque representing his more than $1.3 million US jackpot.
“Congratulations from all of us at Shooting Star!”
McLean, who was in the U.S. on vacation when he hit the jackpot, is the Chief of the Lake Manitoba First Nation, a community located about 160 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. He also currently serves as the Deputy Grand Chief of AMC, and previously held the role of AMC Acting Grand Chief.
McLean is a father to five children and 16 grandchildren.
Fellow Manitoba Chief Derek Nipanak, who serves as the Chief of the Pink Creek First Nation, congratulated McLean in a Tuesday Facebook post, while making it clear he was not endorsing gambling to the people of his community.
“Congratulations to my fellow Chief and his family on his jackpot win! $1.3 million US is almost $1.8M in CDN dollars!” Nepinak wrote. “Nice Christmas present.”
“Disclaimer, I do not endorse gambling. I am merely expressing a congratulatory message to my colleague and his family.”
The Winnipeg Sun reached out to McLean for comment but has yet to hear back.
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.