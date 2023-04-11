Thunder Bay, Ont. — The Thunder Bay District Municipal League conference held last month was a precursor to this month’s Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association annual general meetings set for April 26-28.
A majority of the political wheels that were elected to the municipal league’s positions and committees at the March meetings will take part in the NOMA conference at the Victoria Inn in Thunder Bay.
In the municipal league elections, Marathon Mayor Rick Dumas was re-elected as president with Municipality of Shuniah Mayor Wendy Landry retaining her past president’s position, as well as Township of White River Coun. Rodney Swarek (first vice-president) and Gillies Reeve Wendy Wright (second vice-president) maintaining their places on the executive board.
Wright will chair the constitutions and bylaws committee and will be joined by Township of Red Rock Coun. Gord Muir, Municipality of Greenstone Coun. Eric Pietsch and Dumas.
The resolutions ad hoc committee will be chaired by Swarek with City of Thunder Bay Coun. Kristen Oliver (Westfort ward), Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge Coun. Bernie Kamphof and Dumas rounding out the panel.
The finance committee will be made up of Swarek, Municipality of Shuniah Coun. Meghan Chomut (McTavish ward), Red Rock chief administrative officer Mark Figliomeni and Dumas.
Wright, Greenstone Coun. Matthew Donovan, City of Thunder Bay Coun. Rajni Agarwal (at-large) and Dumas make up the convention committee.
Past president Landry and Oliver Paipoonge Coun. Dan Calvert are on the nomination committee.
NOMA representatives for the Thunder Bay District Municipal League will be Dumas, Pietsch, Figliomeni and O’Connor Township Mayor Jim Vezina.
The North Superior workforce planning board will be looked after by Township of Terrace Bay Coun. Bert Johnson.
Municipality of Neebing deputy clerk-treasurer Laura Jones is the auditor.
The NOMA conference will have an address by provincial NDP Leader Marit Stiles featured on April 26.
Fourteen presentations will take place on April 27. The conference will wrap up on April 28 with addresses by Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP Marcus Powlowski; Canada’s Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu of Thunder Bay-Superior North, who is also minister responsible for FedNor; Rural Economic Development of Canada Minister Gudie Hutchings; Kenora MP Eric Melillo; Thunder Bay-Superior North MPP Lise Vaugeois; Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland; Ontario Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark; and Ontario’s Northern Development and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford of Kenora-Rainy River.
The addresses will be followed by a ministers’ forum.