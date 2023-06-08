TEMISKAMING SHORES - Zack's Crib is on track to meet the October 1 goal of opening its doors as a homeless shelter.
There is also the hope that the facility can provide day programs to help people who are experiencing homelessness.
Zack's Crib committee chair Yves Paille said in a telephone interview that the renovation stage of the work is a little ahead of schedule, "but that's okay because that will give us a buffer."
He said the operations committee is now discussing what services they want Zack's Crib to be able to offer. The committee is finalizing "the daily routines of Zack's Crib once we open up."
The committee is also looking at the job description for a director of the facility, volunteers and other paid employees, he added.
First, though, the committee is discussing whether the shelter will be open 24/7 with day programs, or whether it will only be a nighttime shelter.
Paille said Zack's Crib has received some funding from certain organizations that are stipulating how they want the funding to be used, "so that's going to steer the direction of Zack's Crib as well and it's the same direction that we have."
He said construction is coming along well and he visits the site at 183 Broadwood Avenue (near Lakeshore Road in New Liskeard) two or three times a week.
"The building is going to look nice," he commented.
Paille related that there are two major fundraising events being held this summer.
Zack's Crib is one of the beneficiaries of this year's North on Tap craft beer festival taking place July 8 on the Haileybury waterfront.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Paille has been working to fill volunteer spots at the major event, and about 20 more volunteers are needed to assist as brewery runners; at the registration table; to sell beer tickets; who have Smart Serve training; for front-entrance security; as site monitors; monitoring the kids' inflatables; and helping with tear-down on Sunday.
Volunteers are being asked to work a three-hour shift which in turn gets them a free ticket to attend the event, a free t-shirt, and a North on Tap mug or glass, said Paille.
The second event is the return of the Elk Lake Civic Holiday Weekend and Ball Tournament.
"This has been in the works for almost a year now. We have been approached and we are the main beneficiary for the ball tournament as well." Paille, his store (Yves' Prime Cut Meats), and volunteers will be in charge of the food kiosk on behalf of Zack's Crib.
Fundraising never ends, he said, "because this building has to sustain itself and to do that (requires) fundraising."
Apart from grants and other financial subsidies, the committee has raised approximately $250,000 over the past three years. That will be used for both renovations and for operations, Paille said.
Paille expressed gratitude to the companies that have made donations to Zack's Crib.
"I did a blitz in the spring and it was very successful. Major corporations in the area have reached out and have helped out a lot."
Paille added some companies have assured him that they will also be contributing once their financial year-ends are completed.
"It's very positive," he said.
The larger vision is that Zack's Crib will not just be a place where homeless people can find shelter for the night, he said.
The Crib is attempting to partner with mental health organizations and the Timiskaming Health Unit so it can provide day programs as well, he commented.
"We won't be able to do that without the help of our local partners. We want to work together to see what we can do and plant the seed for whoever wants help and end homelessness. We can do it one homeless person at a time and get them off the street, and get them a proper home."
He said his wife Lianne is particularly interested in providing outreach services, to encourage homeless people to use the new facility not only as a shelter, but as a centre to obtain the services it hopes to offer.
The couple initiated the project after a member of their family experienced homelessness.