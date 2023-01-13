A quiet Thursday afternoon in the village of St. George was violently interrupted by three people who burst into the village bank waving guns in the air.
According to Brant County OPP, the BMO branch on Beverly Street West was robbed just after 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 by three suspects wearing hoodies, masks and dark glasses.
Police say the robbers were armed with firearms and an edged weapon.
The trio left the scene in a black SUV after relieving the bank of Canada and American currency.
One person was injured during the robbery and treated at hospital, police say.
The alleged getaway vehicle was later found parked a few blocks away, near King William Park.
The robbers remain at large.
Any residents or passersby who saw the robbers or have footage of the getaway are asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersbb.com.