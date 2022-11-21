Council convention and travel budget
Gananoque council has pre-approved the amount of $2,000 in the 2023 council convention and travel budget and authorized members of council to register for the upcoming Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) conference in January 2023.
2022 Community Grant request
Gananoque council has approved a 2022 Community Grant to the Hay-Mont Arts Inc., in the amount of $400, for a one-day art show to be held at the Firehall Theatre on Dec. 4.
The 2022 Community Grant budget is $40,000.
Of that, $15,000 is from the casino revenues and $25,000 from the tax levy. Due to COVID-19 and the associated closure of the casino, the reserves were not healthy enough to maintain the usual $60,000 allotment.
Arthur Street Rehabilitation Project update
A public information meeting will be held on Nov. 30 regarding the Arthur Street rehabilitation project in Gananoque.
The meeting will be in the council chambers, on the second floor at Town Hall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The town, along with engineering consulting staff from Morrison Hershfield Limited, are hosting the public information session. The project is being proposed to start and finish in 2023, pending budget approval.
The town is seeking feedback from residents on the proposed layout and design options that will be presented.
The main scope of this project is replacing/upgrading underground water and wastewater infrastructure, roadway and sidewalk, as well as improving stormwater management and streetlighting.
People who have questions or concerns can contact the town's public works department at 613-382-2149 ext. 1613
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)