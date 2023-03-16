A new transmission line project that is partly owned by the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake and Hydro-Quebec will happen if a new provincial law passes in the Quebec National Assembly. The proposed project will be able to power up to a million New York City homes with renewable, green energy going forward if the new law that would legally allow the partnership passes.
MCK Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer was in Quebec City Tuesday, accompanied by Eric Doucet of MCK Legal Services, to speak on behalf of Bill 13. The new provincial law that would allow Hydro-Quebec to enter into the partnership agreements with MCK for the joint ownership of the Hertel Line, a 58 km portion of the transmission line, and transfer its transmission infrastructure to a jointly-owned partnership entity.
“It went well,” Sky-Deer said in an interview on her way back from Quebec City evening “How awesome is it that Quebec had to change legislation for us?”
The new law would make the MCK the co-owner of the hydro-electric line which is aimed at sending electricity to New York City through the construction of a cross-border transmission line from Hydro-Québec’s Hertel Substation, under a portion of Seigneury Sault-Saint-Louis, and on to the United States, through Champlain, N.Y.
The joint partnership would be called Horizon Kahnawake Hydro-Quebec and the entity would be the owner of the 58-kilometre portion of the line on the Canadian side of the border. The consortium would be the owner of the line -- but not the electricity that flows on it.
The line is expected to be able to power up to a million of New York City’s homes.
“Bill 13 is the final step before we can formalize the agreements on the Hertel-New York Interconnection Line, and ensure it moves forward,” said Sky-Deer. “We’re proud to be playing a role in this project, which is of monumental importance not only to us, but also New York City, a place many Kahnawa’kehró:non have helped build for generations. It will provide much-needed green energy to a city that currently relies almost exclusively on fossil fuels.”
MCK lead on economic development Mike Delisle agreed, saying the new line would represent a significant new revenue source for the community and create new jobs for some in the community.
“While this project is aimed at powering NYC with a source of clean energy, it’s also an important project for Kahnawake, creating another source of revenue as well as provide the community with potential job opportunities in the hydro-electric industry,” he said.
Sky-Deer couldn’t say how much cash would be flowing into the community from the deal – there are a lot of contractual details left to be worked out, she said – but that there would be immediate economic benefits for community members.
“There are still a lot of unanswered questions,” she said. “But we did find out that there will be opportunities for community members to have employment on the U.S. side of the border, so if our people don’t want to work on the Canadian side, there will be opportunities there as well.”