The New Brunswick RCMP reported that the force is investigating multiple reports of mail theft and damage to community mailboxes in the Upper Kingsclear, N.B., region.
In a release issued on Jan. 10, the police state that between Aug. 3, and Oct. 7, 2022, the West District RCMP received several reports of mail thefts and damage to community mailboxes on Mazerolle Settlement Road in Upper Kingsclear.
Although not part of the RCMP release, Carleton County residents reported on social media that thieves struck community mailboxes in their areas, including near Knowlesville on Monday, Jan. 9. The post included a photo of damaged boxes.
The RCMP released surveillance footage photos from the incidents in Upper Kingsclear, hoping that, despite the quality, someone may recognize the vehicles or individuals in the pictures.
Police said it believes the vehicle in the first set of photos to be a newer model white Volkswagen Jetta. Police said three persons of interest, all of whom appear to be men, exited the vehicle.
The RCMP said investigators believe the vehicle in the second set of photos from Upper Kingsclare is an older model dark blue or grey Dodge Charger. Investigators said two of three persons of interest that exited the car appeared to be female and one male. They said the driver remained inside the vehicle.
Police ask anyone who recognizes the vehicles or individuals in the photos or who has information that may help further the investigation to contact the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300.
Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.
Canada Post offers further information and specific services to help people protect themselves from mail theft on their website.