In an effort to keep Lincoln’s roads safe, this year’s first safety blitz aims to redirect commercial vehicles away from the downtown core to regional and municipal roads designated for larger trucks.
The initiative, conducted on Lincoln roadways March 21 and 22, had the goal of identifying commercial vehicles believed to be intentionally bypassing the Vineland truck inspection station on the Queen Elizabeth Way between Vineland and Beamsville in Lincoln.
Officers were stationed across the community to intercept such vehicles and conducted inspections to ensure compliance with road safety standards, as legislated by the Province of Ontario.
The initiative — a collaboration between the town, Ministry of Transportation, Niagara Regional Police, Hamilton Police Service and Niagara Parks Police Service — inspected and redirected more than 150 passengers and commercial vehicles to the Vineland truck inspection station.
According to the report, 65 vehicles were thoroughly checked, 24 were removed from the highway after significant safety concerns were identified, and 95 tickets were issued for careless and distracted driving, speeding, improper licence, brakes, tires and insecure load. Three sets of licence plates were also seized.
In a release, Mayor Sandra Easton said the council has made truck and traffic safety a priority in Lincoln and believes holding more blitzes will send a stronger message that the town is not “fooling around” when it comes to the community’s safety.
“I commend all the parties involved for resuming the blitzes again in 2023, and even earlier in the year than we normally do,” said Easton.
Lincoln's chief administrative officer, Michael Kirkopoulos, said they have made significant progress in addressing truck and traffic safety in the community, thanks to the collaboration with partner agencies.
“Through these blitzes, local MTO enforcement and continued police enforcement on our roads, we are addressing the issue of truck and traffic safety head-on, with an all-hands-on-deck approach,” said Kirkopoulos.
In 2019, Lincoln's council approved a resolution regarding truck safety, which spoke to the community’s concerns about truck traffic and recognized several action items to address the concerns. According to the release, in the short term, the Beamsville alternate truck route will redirect truck traffic from the downtown area of Beamsville and along Bartlett Road and Durham Road.
In the longer term, the Niagara Escarpment crossing project will be a new north-south truck route on Park Road — Bartlett Avenue — in Grimsby.
This route supports the need in the Niagara Region transportation master plan for a new north-south escarpment crossing linking the QEW with Highway 20.
Implementation of traffic safety initiatives will continue in the community, including community safety zones, pedestrian crossovers, speed bumps and digital speed feedback signs.