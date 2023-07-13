West Vancouver’s Ambleside Park will be alive with celebration July 23 as the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) hosts a beach-front shindig in honour of the Nation’s centennial anniversary – marking one hundred years since Amalgamation Day, when 16 villages assembled as one governing body
The festival, running from midday until 10 p.m., is the grand-finale of a month-long series of celebratory events, with previous weeks playing host to salmon-honouring festivals, local talent shows and markets.
“Everybody gets to come together as a big giant family to participate in all of these activities, and just be together and enjoy each other’s company,” said Danielle Mellish, the event’s project manager.
“This is an opportunity for us to all to be together, especially at Ambleside, which is one of our past villages. So it’s a great opportunity to be present on the land and be together and be inviting of everyone.”
The Amalgamation Day festival will mark one of few Squamish Nation events that are open to the general public. Mellish is looking forward to different communities coming together, and hopes those from non-Indigenous backgrounds will celebrate, and seize the opportunity to educate themselves on local First Nations culture.
“My hopes for the day are that community members are going to come and enjoy the day with their families and friends and participate in the festivities and celebrate this major milestone as a Nation, and I really hope that the general public will come and learn more about the Squamish Nation’s history, and celebrate our vibrant community,” she said.
Mellish said there will be countless opportunities to learn, whether that be watching the cultural performers, experiencing the traditional Indigenous food on offer, or reading the many information signs around that delve into the history of the Squamish Nation.
“This is a real learning opportunity to learn about who we are, where we come from, and where we’re going.”
The entertainment line-up boasts a wide-reaching selection of Indigenous musicians, from Oji-Cree crooner Aysanabee to hip-hop Haisla duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids, to folk rock collective Blackie and the Rodeo Kings. Digging Roots and Bitterly Divine will also take to the stage, alongside a number of local contemporary and traditional performers from the Squamish Nation.
“I’m honoured to be a part of this festival and to celebrate alongside some really other amazing, talented Indigenous artists,” said singer-songwriter Aysanabee,
Aysanabee, whose 2022 debut album Watin delves into the residential schooling experience of his own grandfather, said the festival provides opportunity for both joyous occasion and reflection on the more sombre moments of Indigenous history.
Celebration and acknowledgement, he said, “don’t have to be two separate things.”
For non-Indigenous communities willing to learn more on all aspects of Indigenous culture and history, there is plenty of room to do so at the festival providing it is carried out with an “open mind, and an open heart,” Aysanabee said.
“The greatest gift is to share what you have. People can come and experience new things and see new things and that only leads to a greater understanding, that leads to greater relationships,” he said.
In a City of North Vancouver council meeting Monday evening, Mayor Linda Buchanan said she encourages all to come out and take part in the Amalgamation Day celebrations and “witness the events.”
On Wednesday, the city announced it will also be supporting the month-long festivities by hosting a day-long celebration at The Shipyards July 15, and contributing $25,000 to the multiple events occurring across the North Shore.
The event will include a welcome ceremony with the Nation’s Eagle Song Dancers, a Pam Baker fashion show, live music, wood-carving demonstrations, children’s entertainment and a traditional salmon barbecue, according to a statement.
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
