Melanie Champagne and Jennifer Proulx are keeping busy this fall as they both participate in the Mrs. and Ms. Regional Canada Empowerment Pageant. As the title implies, the goal of the pageant is to help empower women, and prompt them to focus on helping their communities through volunteering and charitable works.
The pageant takes place over the final weekend of October in Sudbury, and the public is welcome to attend the main event on October 30th. The venue is yet to be announced, but details can be found on the pageant’s Facebook page once set.
Both Champagne and Proulx are representing East Ferris, and since they are in different pageant categories, are not competing with each other for the crown. “It’s a woman empowerment pageant,” Champagne emphasized, noting that the pageant does not judge contestants on the physical, but rather how the contestants do good for the community and work to better themselves in the process.
Being a part of the pageant has inspired Champagne to “be more involved and be more of a present person in all that I do.” The event has inspired her to become “much more involved in my community,” and realize “there is a lot out there that I can help with.”
She has volunteered to help with local LGBTQ2S+ events and along with Proulx is raising money for the Northern Ontario Family of Children with Cancer organization. The pageant “wants you to get involved” with the community, something she plans to “continue to do after the pageant” ends.
Proulx feels the same way and agrees the pageant has been a wonderful experience. “Everybody is so encouraging to each other, and so far, it’s been a really amazing experience.” She’s no stranger to the pageant scene, as her daughter Sadie Proulx, is the current Miss Teen Earth Canada.
Being involved with her daughter’s work inspired her to participate in a pageant herself, and this was the perfect fit. “I’ve seen the camaraderie, and the friendships and fun” of pageants, “and it’s such an uplifting experience of women supporting women.”
To follow their progress, the contestants invite you to visit their Facebook pages. Proulx’ page is Miss Elite East Ferris, and Champagne’s can be found at Mrs. East Ferris Regional Canada 2022.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.