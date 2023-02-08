Canada’s premiers expressed disappointment Tuesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a plan to boost annual health-care funding that didn’t meet their desired goal.
The premiers of the 13 provinces and territories met Trudeau in Ottawa, where he presented his response to their request for more federal government funding. Two months ago, the premiers put up a united front, demanding a meeting with the prime minister to talk about how to fix the country’s ailing health-care system.
Trudeau announced Tuesday an increase in federal government health-care funding of $19.6 billion a year for the next 10 years. That amount was about one-third less than the $28-billion increase premiers were hoping for ahead of the meeting.
Included in that, Trudeau allocated $25 billion over 10 years for bilateral agreements between the federal government and particular provinces or territories.
There is also $2 billion over 10 years allocated specifically for Indigenous health issues.
Trudeau called it a “Team Canada approach” in a news release his office issued after the meeting.
“Today’s announcement is about strengthening our health care system to address existing challenges and provide Canadians with the safe, high-quality care they need and deserve, including when it comes to mental health,” Trudeau said in a statement.
The premiers were not so cheery.
After leaving the meeting with their eyes focused on the salty floor of the bright, glass-fronted federal office building in downtown Ottawa, they shared their reactions at a press conference at a nearby hotel they used as their base before and after the meeting.
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, the chair of the Council of the Federation — the organization of premiers — who led them on these discussions, called the funding shortfall a “disappointment.”
“There wasn’t a lot in the way of new funding,” Stefanson said.
“It’s significantly less than what we were looking for.”
Provincial counterparts largely echoed that sentiment.
Quebec Premier François Legault said the federal proposal was far from what he was looking for. Ontario Premier Doug Ford eyed the future, calling the announcement a “down payment on further discussion.”
The territorial premiers expressed less disappointment; however, they said they’re looking to see what they can get from bilateral agreements with Ottawa to address northern-specific needs.
“I, too, would like to thank Prime Minister Trudeau for coming to the table but also realizing the unique nature the territories are in in terms of the geographic distance, the challenges that we face,” Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok said.
“It’s very important to us to ensure the bilaterals such as the [Territorial] Health Investment Fund are where we get our resources.”
Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane and Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai emphasized the need for the northern premiers to work together on regional health-care improvements.
“There is a movement in addressing the needs of the territories and the specific needs that we have challenges on,” Cochrane said.
Akeeagok said he’ll spend some time reflecting on the day’s meeting and looks forward to the next stage of working with the premiers.
“I’ll be spending the next day really digesting what was presented,” he said.
“I think there’s always more we can try and secure; as an example, we have huge infrastructure deficits in our communities and challenges in terms of human resources.”