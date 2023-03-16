TISDALE — Tisdale council passed their 2023 budget with a 1.625 per cent increase to the general tax levy.
Budget highlights also included no rate increases to water and sewer fees for 2023, $625,000 towards new curbs and paving, $208,000 in a water line replacement and $560,000 in debt reduction and no new borrowing.
Inflation on utilities, gas and fuel and materials and parts were all contributing factors in the decision, said Brad Hvidston, chief administrative officer for the Town of Tisdale. The town still gives ratepayers a discount of 15 per cent if their current taxes are paid by the end of May to encourage prompt payment.
“Council has worked hard to find ways to minimize the tax increase but maintain our service levels throughout all departments,” Hvidston said. “Both current and past councils have made responsible decisions in regards to infrastructure upgrades and maintenance programs, which have allowed us to make this minimal increase in taxes even with inflation being so high.”
Hvidston said the biggest impact was inflation, which will make it necessary to implement a number of increases to the user fees in the different facilities. The RECplex Aquatic Centre will see increases to the swimming fees and lessons. The Tisdale RECplex skating rink will see ice rental rates rise as well. This will help in recovering some of the losses in those facilities, which is mostly due to the carbon tax and utility rate increases, said Hvidston.