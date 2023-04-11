Thunder Bay, Ont. — Jody Loos has finally seen his “passion project” come to life.
The entrepreneur’s new alcohol-free, Howl at the Moon saloon opened on Thursday to a filled house of patrons.
Designed with nostalgic furniture that Loos has been collecting for the project, the space offers warmth and welcome.
“We’ve got a mix of modern and old school,” he said. “People have been coming in and saying, ‘Oh my God, I’ve seen that chair at my aunt’s cottage or my grandmother’s kitchen.’ It’s all one-of-a-kind furniture because I wanted this place to look super cool, be kind of unique and stand out, and we’ve got that.”
Suspended from the ceiling is a late 1970s, early 1980s mirror ball that shoots fragments of light through the room.
“It’s a 20-inch ball really meant for a big nightclub. It’s overkill for the small space, but it’s how I want it, to be a real showpiece and the centerpiece in here,” Loos said.
Music videos, performances and sports games can be viewed on the large screens. Loos says guests are welcome to come in for the best coffee to meet with friends, study and use the free guest Wi-Fi.
“Friday was our first night and we had a great grand opening. It was wall to wall people in here, the dance floor was packed and people were really receptive to the idea,” he said, adding that although the space is supportive for people in (addiction) recovery, everyone is welcome.
The saloon also provides a space in the Waterfront district for artists to display their work.
“There’s going to be about 15 original paintings, mostly Anishinabek artwork, but I really want to promote local artists in here and give them an opportunity to show and sell their work. Other types of artists have already set up like a local bead artist who is going to sell her beaded art from here,” Loos said, pointing to his coffee bar showcase.
“And then of course, we’ve got our chalkboard walls where people can write inspiring messages and just be creative because creativity is such a big part of healing.”
Loos calls himself a “career bartender” and has worked in the industry for more than 30 years at some of the busiest bars and nightclubs in Ontario.
What he saw in the night scene became a game changer for him and he dropped everything to pursue his dream of opening his own alcohol-free bar.
Loos says he doesn’t have a kitchen but people are welcome to order in food, have one of his coffees and enjoy the ambiance.
“We’re totally down with that,” he said.
Ahead, Loos is planning to have karaoke night every Thursday and open mic nights starting this week, which he says provides an opportunity for local artists to come out and play a guitar, sing a song, tell some jokes or even read some poetry. Comedy nights will occur once a month beginning later in April along with “coffee socials” where keynote speakers will speak on addiction and recovery.
“I think this is an important part of the project here,” Loos said. “Yes, this is Thunder Bay’s first dry bar and it’s absolutely for people in recovery, but it’s also the coolest coffee house in Thunder Bay.”
Loos says he is overwhelmed with the support from the community.
“Almost everything you see in here was done by people volunteering their time, services and their expertise. This community has come together to make this project happen and what a great job they did.”