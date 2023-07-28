The Horizon health authority says it's still working to draw emergency department doctors to Sussex as it adds more physicians in the region.
A doctor has been recruited to the southwest health region that will spend 60 per cent of their time with rural emergency departments, including Sussex, according to a press release Thursday from Horizon Health Network. That hire was announced as one of three emergency department physicians coming to Zone 2, which spans from St. Stephen to Saint John to Sussex, as well as two new nurse practitioners for Sussex, according to the release.
In September, the emergency room at the Sussex Health Centre shifted from 24/7 to 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., with Horizon saying at the time it hoped to restore service in less than a year, Brunswick News reported.
"Although there is more work to be done before the organization can fully restore 24/7 operation at the SHC Emergency Department, Horizon remains fully committed to this objective," Horizon said in the release. "We are actively working in collaboration with members of the Sussex community to promote the area as an ideal place to build a career in healthcare while enjoying the unique benefits the town has to offer."
The release said that approximately six full-time staff are needed to ensure "safe and continuous care." The department has one full-time doctor, with other physicians rotating in from Saint John, according to Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne.
"Their success in recruitment is our success," he said in an email. "Great news, though, for everyone."
In the release, Horizon said it's making "significant progress" in efforts to recruit and retain front line health workers in Sussex and the surrounding area, saying it is "actively exploring all leads."
That includes the two new nurse practitioners who recently arrived in Sussex and are helping provide primary care services, according to the release, which says they "are actively adding patients to their rosters." The area also received two new registered nurses in the emergency room,
“We thank the dedicated health care workers who have chosen Sussex as their home and are committed to providing quality care to the community," Kerry Kennedy, executive director of talent acquisition for Horizon, said in the release. Horizon declined a request for an interview by press time.
A spokesperson for the provincial department of health, Clarissa Anderson, said that improving access to primary care is part of the province's health plan.
"Like virtually every health-care organization in the world, New Brunswick is contending with significant human resource challenges," Anderson wrote in an e-mail. "Efforts are continually being made to attract new doctors to our hospitals."
She said that there have been "signs of progress," with the number of physicians in the province rising from 1,743 in March 2020 to 1,857 in March 2023.
None