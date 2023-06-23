LAKEFIELD — A proposed 19-unit affordable seniors residential development in Lakefield, owned by the non-profit Abbeyfield House Society, will be the topic of a Selwyn Township public information meeting on July 11.
Peterborough County has received a complete application for an official plan amendment and Selwyn Township has received a complete application for a zoning bylaw amendment to allow a multi-unit development of 19 units at 93 Ermatinger St. tailored toward seniors, according to a township notice.
The subject lands are designated as low density residential and are zoned as residential Type 1 and “development.” The aim of the applications is to change the designation and zone on the property to allow for the development of the multi-unit residential development.
The Abbeyfield House Society of Lakefield bought the Ermatinger property in 2021 with help from various community donors and private lenders, along with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and Selwyn Township.
Abbeyfield’s core mandate is to provide affordable accommodation and companionship for local seniors in a home-like atmosphere, according to its website.
Proposed shared amenities will include a kitchen, pantry, laundry room and computer room/library.
There will be 23 parking spaces, including three dedicated accessible parking spaces and a two-car garage. Each unit will feature either a kitchenette or a full kitchen depending on the size of the unit.
A house co-ordinator will look after residents’ needs.
The current residential lot is almost four acres, with a single detached dwelling located on the property.
As part of the proposed development, the house will remain, and consent applications are in the process with Peterborough County to create a separate lot and a right-of-way secondary access and parking area for the dwelling, Per Lundberg, planner for Selwyn Township, told The Examiner.
The public meeting does not concern these two consent applications.
While there are specific provisions in the provincial Planning Act relating to affordable housing, these are not applicable in the case of Abbeyfield House, Lundberg said.
“Affordable in this case would reflect market prices as reduced by the work of Abbeyfield as a non-profit organization,” Lundberg said.
The public meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m.
The township encourages attendance at the meeting virtually, but the public may attend in-person at the township office at 1310 Centre Line. To participate in the meeting virtually, the public is asked to contact township clerk Angela Chittick at achittick@selwyntownship.ca
The meeting will be recorded and made available for viewing on the township’s YouTube channel.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.