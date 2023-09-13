Young swimmers in Swan Hills will soon have a whole new opportunity to hone their skills in the swimming pool. The Swan Hills Sharks Swim Club (SHSSC) is gearing up to kick off their 2023 season.
Newly certified swim coach Crystal Zuk is eager to get her team into the water, hopefully for October 2, just after the Swan Hills Swimming Pool’s annual shutdown has ended. One hurdle that could push back the start of the season is that the club is still awaiting confirmation of their registration approval from Alberta Registries. The pool shutdown is scheduled to end on October 1, so there are still a little over two weeks for the club’s approval to come in. Once the SHSSC gets going, the season is anticipated to carry through until early May.
Zuk is excited to start a new swim club in Swan Hills, a new iteration of the Swan Hills Sharks Swim Club that was last active in town roughly 12 – 13 years ago. She explains, “I have fond memories of being in swim club and really wanted to bring it back!”
When asked what she has in mind for the SHSSC, Zuk said it will be more of a fun swim club than an overly competitive one. The Barrhead Swim Club has already invited the Sharks to a fun swim meet (to be scheduled, but more than likely in the spring). Zuk would also like to hold a club swim-a-thon this spring.
The Sharks Swim Club welcomes children and youth from 6 – 18 years of age (grade 12), but they must be able to swim an entire pool length (25 m) without assistance. Club members will train on Monday and Wednesday evenings at the Swan Hills Swimming Pool from 5:00 – 6:30 PM. Due to Zuk being the only swim coach, there is a limit to how many members can join the SHSSC. Members will be added on a first-come, first-serve basis. If all of the spots for the club fill up, they will still take the names and phone numbers of potential members in case someone drops out or to have on hand for next season.
Swim club members will need a swimsuit, swim goggles, and a towel. A swim cap will be provided. Members will not require a specific brand or type of swimsuit this year, but the club plans to order swimsuits with the team’s colours for next year.
As Zuk cannot be everywhere at once, parents of swim club members will be required to help out with supervision at least a couple of times throughout the season. The club will also participate in fundraising activities during the swim season to help pay for equipment.
For more information about the SHSSC, please get in touch with Crystal Zuk at (780) 333-1201 or Julie Thomsen at (780) 333-5280.