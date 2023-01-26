The provincial government’s decision to change rules on the environmental impact of increased hydro-electric production on Indigenous lands is more of the same disrespect of Indigenous communities that many have come to expect, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake lead on Indigenous rights and research said Tuesday.
“The way this thing comes out is simply the whole attitude of the provincial government,” MCK lead on Indigenous rights and research Ross Montour said. “When is it ever going to be the right time to say no to a project?”
A number of Anishnabeg nations -- the Anishnabeg of Kitigan Zibi, Lac Simon and Pikogan (Abitibiwini) -- sent a letter to Quebec environment minister Benoit Charette last fall, requesting to be heard in the context of a consultation on the interconnection line project, since the electricity destined to supply the State and the City of New York is produced in part on their territory.
Charette denied the request, citing the fact Quebec section of the Hertel-New York interconnection line is not located on the territories of the three communities.
In a statement, the three communities said they are stuck between a rock and a hard place and have no room to make their voices heard.
“As a result, we can neither be heard in consultations on the impact of increases to power generation on our ancestral territories, nor on the question of the destination and use of electricity produced and transported on our own Nitakinan,” the statement said. “The Americans call this a catch-22.”
The Hertel-New York line is the result of a partnership between the MCK and Hydro-Québec, created in May 2021, that will see the construction and joint ownership of the 58-kilometre, 400-kv underground transmission line.
The line will run from the Hertel Substation in Laprairie to the U.S. border, where it will connect to the CHPE via a new underground and underwater line between Champlain and Astoria, N.Y.
Montour said, however, the CAQ government under Francois Legault has expressed next to no interest in anything that concerns Kahnawake, except for the Mercier Bridge.
“Oh, they’re interested in the Mercier Bridge and only the Mercier Bridge,” Montour said. “At the MCK level, at the AFNQL level, we have asked repeatedly that the government apply the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) concepts throughout the public service, but issues that are important to Indigenous people are swept under the rug and ignored.”
Montour said it would be laughable if it weren’t so predictable and sad.
“None of this is shocking,” Montour said.