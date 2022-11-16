ST. MARY’S – With a new key-fob entry system, the St. Mary’s Fitness Centre – which has been closed since the onset of COVID – is getting ready to reopen.
Council for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s unanimously approved spending $8,645.45 on the new measure at its committee of the whole meeting on Nov. 9. According to Chief Administrative Officer Marissa Jordan, nearly three-quarters of that is expected to be recouped from the provincial government’s Active Communities Fund.
The St. Mary’s Fitness Centre – which is equipped with treadmills, exercise bikes and free weights – is located in the community wing of the St. Mary’s Education Centre/Academy. Jordan explained that the funds will be payable to the Strait Regional Centre for Education, which will oversee the installation, “because [St. Mary’s new system] has to be integrated with the SRCE’s existing [security] system.”
The Active Communities Fund – which supports community-wide initiatives that, according to its website, “encourages less-structured physical activity and movement through policies, social initiatives or physical environments” – is available to municipalities, villages, Mi’kmaw bands in Nova Scotia, registered not-for-profit societies or co-operatives and regional centres for education until Thursday, Dec. 1.
In other council developments last week, St. Mary’s water treatment utility in Sherbrooke will receive an upgrade thanks to a new $8,360 operating system. Jordan told the committee of the whole meeting that the “supervisory control” software is too old.
“The system works by using a network to communicate certain aspects of the water utility, and that information then provides a platform for our public works staff to intuitively look at what needs to be done,” she said. “The current [system] is not as intuitive as the new one and there’s no [technical] support for it.”
Council recommended the purchase with funds from the municipal gas tax fund.