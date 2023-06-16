MILLBROOK — Courage, solidarity and standing up for what’s right.
These themes are woven into the story of “The Tilco Strike,” a 4th Line Theatre production set to make its world premiere later this month — kicking off the Millbrook theatre company’s 2023 summer season.
Written by D’Arcy Jenish and directed by Cynthia Ashperger, the play tells the true story of 35 underpaid women working at Tilco Plastics in Peterborough and their tireless quest to receive fair wages from their male bosses, recounting the subsequent strike in 1965.
What began as a dispute over a $25 bonus exploded into a fierce year-long fight between organized labour and strike-breaking employers. The fallout forever change labour relations in Ontario.
Jenish, a former Maclean’s magazine contributor who has authored several books, made the leap into playwriting with “The Tilco Strike” — his first major play.
In 2012, after being commissioned to write about Trent University’s first 50 years, Jenish found a renewed interest in the strike.
“I knew it would be a natural fit for 4th Line,” he said.
In 2015, Jenish approached 4th Line Theatre with the idea of bringing the story to the stage.
After multiple drafts, a script reading in 2018, and a two-year delay brought on by the pandemic, the play’s opening day is now set for June 29.
“It’s really a story of injustice and justice,” Jenish said.
“This strike in Peterborough became the catalyst for change. Tilco was a turning point in the history of labour relations in Ontario, which really makes it a significant story. This should resonate on so many levels with 4th Line audiences.”
Filled with “twists and turns, ups and downs and wins and losses,” Jenish said the play promises to be “hugely entertaining.”
Ashperger, who has previously acted in plays at the Winslow Farm and directed “The Great Shadow” last summer, was drawn to “The Tilco Strike’s” strong story and powerful message.
“It’s a story about people standing up for what they believe in and I find that incredibly moving. It’s a story that people need to know about because we sometimes feel so hopeless like we can’t change anything in the world. These women made a difference,” Ashperger said.
“Courage” lies at the heart of the play, she added.
Kim Blackwell, managing artistic director at 4th Line Theatre, says “The Tilco Strike” makes a conscious effort to tell the historical event through the lens of the women who made it happen.
“I try to find a balance and a lot of history is told through men. Women often play a peripheral role, so when I found out it was about women striking at a small local factory I was very intrigued,” Blackwell said.
By giving the women strikers a voice — five actors represent the 35 workers who fought for fair wages — their story is reclaimed, she said.
“The lens from which we’re telling the story is from the plight and the choices made by those women,” said Blackwell, adding that the story is especially poignant given the fact that many Peterborough-area residents lived through the galvanizing event.
With about two dozen actors performing in “The Tilco Strike,” the production features a mix of seasoned veterans and newcomers, some of whom are making their debut on 4th Line Theatre’s summer stage, including Ebelechukwu Laurin Isiekwena and Ellyse Wolter.
“The Tilco Strike” will run Tuesdays to Saturdays from June 27 to July 22.
It will be followed by the return of fan favourite “The Cavan Blazers” — running from Aug. 1 to 26 — 4th Line Theatre’s inaugural production.
Tickets can be purchased by phone at 705-932-4445, or toll-free at 800-814-0055, online at 4thlinetheatre.on.ca or at 4th Line Theatre’s box office at 9 Tupper St. in Millbrook.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.