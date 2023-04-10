As of April 1, a significant contingent of Manitoba residents will benefit from subsidized physiotherapy and rehabilitation services following knee and hip surgery. Ease of access is also set to improve with the introduction of direct billing from any registered physiotherapist of choice.
“The Diagnostic and Surgical Recovery Task Force, and agreements such as this, will help patients access the care they need now as the Manitoba government expands capacity and builds a more resilient public health system for the future,” says Health Minister Audrey Gordon. “By streamlining billing processes and providing comprehensive support, we’re also removing barriers and freeing up healthcare providers to focus on delivering care to patients across Manitoba.”
The provincial investment of $2.5 million is anticipated to assist an estimated 6,100 patients receive post-surgical recovery care. Billing services will be managed by the Manitoba Physiotherapy Association (MPA) as an interim solution until a more permanent billing solution is created in the coming months.
“The MPA is well positioned and eager to provide interim billing services for all Manitoba physiotherapy clinics until alternative, permanent third-party billing arrangements are put in place,” says Anna DiMarco, president of MPA.
The Diagnostic and Surgical Recovery Task Force was established in late 2021 as a means to address the growing number of people on diagnostic and surgical waitlists in the midst of the pandemic.
In the fall of 2022, the province took the first step by approving direct-bill options for post-surgery care through three private clinics. Today, wait times and travel time has been reduced further with the inclusion of the provider-of-choice option.
Eligible patients can qualify for up to six individual physiotherapy sessions or ten group sessions. Connecting patients with their appropriate provider is now included in the hospital discharge process.
Local Knee Replacement Recipient Applauds the Decision
Sandi Hall lives just outside of Niverville. In 2017, she had both knees replaced, one in the spring and one in the fall of that year.
Earlier that year, she says, the province had been covering the cost of post-op recovery services at hospitals.
Somewhere between her two surgeries, things changed.
“In April of 2017, my physio was scheduled at Victoria Hospital as it was more convenient for me to get it there,” Hall says. “At the time, it was all covered by the province. By September 2017, my physio was no longer covered by the Winnipeg Health Authority and I would have had to pay for physio.”
Hall says that the process of being discharged from the hospital following surgery may differ for each individual, but in her case she was released the very next day. Once staff are assured that a patient is able to walk short distances with the use of a walker and use the washroom independently, they are sent home.
Thankfully, as a resident of the Southern Health–Sante Sud region, Hall discovered that she could still access physio and rehab at no cost through the Bethesda Regional Health Centre in Steinbach.
Hall paid out of pocket for some pre-surgery physio sessions, which she says were well worth the investment. Following surgery, she recalls needing about 20 two-hour sessions to get her to full recovery.
Today, with average physiotherapy costs coming in around $100 per hour, the post-surgery service would come to around $4,000 per surgery for some. This may well be the reason why Hall has heard rumours of patients turning to the internet for their post-surgery therapy guidance instead of seeing qualified professionals.