The good news for Norfolk County is thanks to an upcoming overhaul of Ontario’s curbside recycling system, municipalities will soon no longer have to pay for the blue bin program.
The bad news is there will probably be more garbage filling county trucks because more than 1,000 non-residential buildings will no longer automatically have their recyclables picked up.
“We’ve been doing this job for 30 years and it’s going to be a change,” Merissa Bokla, Norfolk’s superintendent of waste management, told council on Tuesday.
That change is prompted by provincial legislation that takes the financial burden for the blue bin program off municipalities — who currently contribute half the cost and arrange for collection — and places it entirely on the shoulders of the companies that make paper, packaging and other recyclable materials.
Those companies financially contribute to a Producer Responsibility Organization, or PRO, that will manage the collection and processing of a standardized list of recyclable materials across the province.
The balance of the funds will come from a new “recycling fee” on drink containers, also known as a “pop can tax,” which will add between one and three cents to each purchase of aluminum, plastic or glass drink bottles once it is implemented later this year.
The idea is to encourage producers to make their products easy to recycle since they are paying for the entire system, Bokla said.
Getting out of the recyclables business and closing the county’s processing facility will save Norfolk at least $700,000 a year. The catch is how many properties will not have their recyclables picked up after the transition to the new producer-pay system.
Single-family homes, multi-unit residential buildings, schools and existing — but not future — long-term-care and retirement homes will still have recyclables collected.
But roughly 850 commercial and industrial businesses in Norfolk “would be on their own to figure out their own recycling,” Bokla said, along with non-profit organizations, daycares, places of worship, community halls, fire and police stations, campgrounds, and municipal buildings such as arenas and libraries.
Farms are also on the ineligible list, making bunkhouses — which are effectively multi-unit residential buildings for migrant farm workers — “a big question mark,” Bokla said.
Also unclear is how the producer-pay system will treat residential units attached to businesses.
The ineligible addresses currently produce three to four per cent of Norfolk’s recyclables, which works out to about 200 metric tons.
Businesses and other institutions can opt to hire their own recycling contractor, but councillors fear some recyclables will end up illegally dumped.
“I don’t know who the genius was who thought this up,” said Coun. Doug Brunton, predicting businesses would “hide” their recyclables in opaque garbage bags instead of paying to have it hauled away.
Councillors voted to have the county keep picking up recyclables from the ineligible locations between Sept. 28, 2024 — when Norfolk moves to the producer-pay collection system — and the end of the provincewide transition period on Jan. 1, 2026.
In her report, Bokla recommended council choose that option to “allow adequate time for non-eligible properties to plan for the independent management of a recycling program.”
Mayor Amy Martin moved a motion to have the county stop picking up from those properties as of next September, arguing the cost savings were significant and 15 months would give businesses enough time to make other plans.
Martin’s motion was defeated in a 5-4 vote, with Coun. Alan Duthie saying “the environmentalist in me” could not stomach having up to 200 metric tons of recyclables end up in landfill, even if the county has to shell out about $200,000 to pick up from the ineligible sites.
Norfolk could have decided to continue collecting from those sites indefinitely, but as the county could not use the same trucks or processing facility as the PRO, councillors rejected that option as too expensive and cumbersome.
The rollout of the new collection system will start next month in larger cities like Toronto and Ottawa.
Haldimand and Norfolk counties are in the middle phase, beginning in 2024, while Hamilton will join in the last wave as of April 1, 2025.
After Jan. 1, 2026, producers can change the timing and frequency of recyclables collection, and Bokla anticipates headaches for county staff as confused residents call to complain about a service the municipality no longer offers — even as the province promises a “seamless” transition between the two systems.
“We’ll see how that goes,” Bokla said.