The federal government announced it would look into an alert system for missing Indigenous women as well as oversight mechanisms both human and legislative, they said last week touting the progress they’ve made on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
Federal-government officials said they would consider the creation of an ombudsperson for MMIWG as well as a legislative oversight mechanism to ensure delivery of services, federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Marc Miller said.
"The crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is ongoing. With the magnitude of this ongoing national tragedy, we need to continue to work together on a comprehensive response to address the complexity and interconnectivity of its root causes, as well as address the need for accountability,” Miller said. “As evidenced in the current budget, we reaffirm our commitment to accelerate these efforts, through ongoing and further collaboration, investments, and initiatives, in order to create safety for all Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people, no matter their circumstances. We have made this a priority and will not stop until their safety is no longer at risk.”
Actions will include prioritizing discussions on an alert system, an ombudsperson and oversight mechanism, a government statement indicated.
Miller and the federal government released the 2022-23 Federal Pathway Annual Progress Report. Saturday highlighting the progress the government has made on the levels of violence faced by Indigenous women in Canada.
The report summarizes actions taken by federal departments and agencies to address and support the safety and wellbeing of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGTBQI+ people, as well as their families and communities impacted by violence.
Federal Indigenous Services minister Patty Hajdu said too much pain has been felt by the Indigenous community to continue in the same way.
“The pain of losing a loved one is immense,” she said. “Since the final MMIWG report was published in 2019, Canadians have had a growing understanding of the many aspects of violence and its horrible toll on survivors, families, and communities. Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people face threats that go beyond physical violence. We must work together at all levels to create greater access to shelters, community safety and culturally informed mental health services and holistic care as outlined in the National Action Plan. The path towards healing and reconciliation must be led by Indigenous survivors, families, leaders, and partners. I am committed to supporting families and working on solutions that address the root causes of violence to end this national crisis. I thank all the advocates, allies and partners who push us to do more, much more quickly."
In the last year, the federal government funded over 1,000 Indigenous language projects, advanced work on more than on 22 new shelter and transitional projects to be built by 2026