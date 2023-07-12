The chief of a Manitoba First Nation says he and many in his community were happy to hear that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed that could lead to the creation of an Indigenous-owned utility corridor that would run through the prairie provinces and export natural resources.
On Wednesday, Chief Morris Beardy and the band council of the Fox Lake Cree Nation said they were pleased by the announcement that the governments of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba have agreed to explore the feasibility of Indigenous-owned inter-provincial corridor.
The Fox Lake Cree Nation, in conjunction with Neestanan Projects Inc., has been spearheading an endeavor for a deep-water port at the mouth of the Nelson River, on Hudson Bay that would be called the NeeStaNan Utility Corridor.
The project's mission is to create an Indigenous-owned seaport to service the prairies, and provide “major freight access to tidewater and markets around the world.”
“The vision is to build a long-term export and import access of goods to and from international markets in the spirit of Indigenous economic reconciliation that are critical goals for Canada,” Fox Lake Cree Nation said in a media release.