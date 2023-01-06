A baby who was named Pearl Burke was born a few days after Christmas in 1940, a middle child in a family which would grow to nine children, with most of them very close in age.
A resident of Killaloe for most of her life – with a few stints away working as a young woman – she recalls fondly her childhood home, the memories of when Killaloe was a bustling town and the sounds of Christmas carols and hymns sung at the family home on Boland Street.
“It was always music. We would always sing. It wasn’t about Santa or lots of presents, but we did enjoy singing together,” she recalled.
Her parents, Dan and Elma (Layman) Burke, were devout Christians and Christmas was a time of family and celebrating the birth of Jesus. The large home on Boland Street would be bustling with children and music.
“I was the baby when we moved here,” she said. “Our Christmas was never about Santa. We always knew it was the birth of Jesus. My mother implanted that in us.”
Music was an important part of the Burke family life and has remained a part of her life too. Beginning piano lessons as a young girl, she eventually became a well-known local piano teacher and continues to play with joy. For about seven decades she has been playing piano at the Deacon Gospel Chapel where she grew up attending church with her parents.
“I think as we were born my mother brought us a song book,” she laughed.
At Christmas, the gifts were usually simple ones when she was a child. The girls might receive a doll and usually writing paper.
“We always had pen pals, so we needed the writing paper,” she said.
There were also books for the children.
“Then when we were seven years old, mom and dad gave us a Bible,” she said.
At Christmas as a young girl, there was always a real tree in the home but no electric lights.
“We didn’t have hydro when I was growing up,” she recalled. “Dad had a windmill which powered a few lights in the house. On a windy day it was good. When it wasn’t windy, you didn’t do much.”
An old picture of the skating pond behind the house shows the windmill next to the large home. Those were the days when this pond was “the spot” for skating and for the young Burke children, skating was always a part of the Christmas season and winter activities.
“Anyone who grew up in the 40s or 50s, knows everyone came up here to skate,” she recalls. “It was the meeting place. They would light a bonfire too.”
The Christmas meal would be for the family, but there were always people dropping in. There was always a turkey and there would be dressing with raisins in it.
“There was not much in terms of sweets but there was a hamper of apples in the basement,” she said.
Her aunt lived in Pembroke and since they had no children, they always splurged on the Burke family in the day, she recalls.
“There was lots of hardship too, but there was always singing, and we always had lots to eat,” she said.
A White Christmas was always on order, as was cold weather which was good for sliding and skating.
“And we always made igloos,” she said. “Now, there is not the weather for making igloos anymore.”
At the Gospel Chapel there were no Christmas Eve or Christmas Day services, but families at the church remembered the significance of Christmas at their homes.
“If it was on Sunday, there was a service,” she said.
In her married life – she married Paul Murack and together they raised their family on Boland Street next to her family home – Christmas day had another reason to be special. Paul, who was raised in Tramore, was born on Christmas Day and also became a Christian on Christmas Day as a young man following his in-depth reading of the Bible. He always enjoyed telling people he had two very special birthdays on Christmas Day to celebrate.
“And he always had a birthday cake which was delivered from Dr. Eggert on Christmas Eve,” she said.
Deep Roots in Killaloe
Pearl smiles when she looks at the old pictures which reminds her of her deep roots in Killaloe which go back to maternal grandparents. Her parents were both of German descent, with her dad from nearby Sebastopol. “They spoke low German,” she said. “As soon as Dad would say something in German, we would all know they did not want us to know what they were saying.”
A lover of local history, she has a clear recollection of the buildings which now exist only in photographs. In fact, she might be among the few who still recall there was a house “underneath” the store on main street which is now slated for demolition because it was abandoned several years ago.
“My dad built the store around the house,” she explained. “That was my dad. He was not a carpenter.”
The store had a mens department and a ladies department.
“The women had their entrance and the men had their entrance.”
Business was busy, especially on Saturday night when stores would stay open until 10 o’clock.
It was a busy village and the business community was hopping with lots of stores and variety not only for those who lived in Killaloe but the many who came to the village as their shopping headquarters.
“Before the by-pass came in ’55 you could hardly walk the streets because of the people,” she said. “All the traffic from Wilno and Barry’s Bay had to come through Killaloe and most of the business came from out of town.
“There were five or six service stations,” she recalled. “We had a hat shop. You name it and we had it it. When the by-pass came, it killed Killaloe. Killaloe became a shadow of what it was.”
The village has not only changed because of the by-pass but the demolition of many of the buildings has changed the landscape.
The old ration house – for ration cards – was located right where the liquor store is now. Another building adjacent was moved to a new location and with the pending demolition of her parents’ old shop, the little corner will look much different than it did when she was a young girl in the village.
Helping Others
For many, “Pearl” is known for her ministry of sending boxes of needed supplies overseas for the last several decades. When she stopped this ministry this October, she had sent 6,300 boxes. It began when she heard about missionaries in Quebec looking for clothing and soon she was sending boxes to them and to Northern Ontario. Soon the Deacon Gospel Chapel had rallied with her and the ministry took off in a big way with large shipments going out each year. Pearl noted the Lord always provided the funds and they never solicited for anything; it all just came.
For over 20 years, they shipped out boxes two times a year with most going to Angola and Zambia to hospitals.
“There was everything in those boxes,” she said. “But it wasn’t one person doing it. It was all a good time working together.”
The little girl born in Killaloe on a cold December day has never forgotten the lessons she learned about community and Christian charity, both at home and in the chapel. And her fingers still race across the keys as she plays the Christmas carols and hymns which she so loved growing up on Boland Street.